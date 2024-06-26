Summary Google Chrome leads the global browser market with over 65% share, while Safari is catching up in the US with 32%.

Google today is introducing new features like Chrome Action and an address bar revamp, enhancing the user experience on Android and iOS.

Chrome's customizable suggestions and Discover feed features offer a personalized browsing experience, with live sports cards on the way.

Despite its relatively high processing power and RAM requirement, Google Chrome has several handy features that help it secure its place among the best browsers available. These include a recently added text-to-speech feature in Chrome for Android that allows users to listen to webpages instead of reading them, paired with seamless cross-device syncing that allows you to access your links, passwords, favorites, and folders across all connected devices, even iPhones and MacBooks.

Chrome currently has a huge lead over other browsers, as it holds over 65 percent of the global browser market share. Safari comes in at a not-so-close second with an 18 percent market share, followed by Edge, with a measly 5 percent.

The same stats, however, paint a slightly different story with isolated data just for the US. Safari is catching up to Chrome in the US, with a 32 percent market share, compared to Chrome's 52 percent. In a bid to make the browser experience better for users, and more attractive than Safari for Apple ecosystem device users, Chrome is rolling out five new features across Android and iOS.

New Chrome Action

This new Chrome Action essentially makes it easier to get things done quickly. For example, let's say you're trying to make reservations. When you search for a restaurant with Chrome, you'll see a small but handy new window right below the search bar with shortcuts to call the restaurant. You'll also see shortcuts for directions, alongside reviews. Google did not say this explicitly, but for the feature to function as intended, it will likely require location permissions to suggest search results closest to you.

Google says the feature is live now in Chrome for Android, and should roll out to iOS later this fall. As of writing, I don't have access to the feature on my Android device.

Address bar revamp for tablets

Inspired by Google's Material You design language, Chrome address bars on Android tablets and iPads no longer take up all the screen real estate. The new address bar will not expand to cover the full page when you tap on it, leaving the website you're currently on in view. While not a huge change, this should make it easier for users to return to the website they were on, or switch between tabs with the search bar open.

The feature is available now on both Android and iOS. Check the gallery above to see what the new search bar looks like on an iPad and an Android tablet.

Personalized Search suggestions

Source: Google

Google is introducing new shortcut suggestions within Chrome's address bar that aim to make it easier to access frequently searched prompts. The feature essentially learns how you normally search for a specific website on Chrome, and what you type to get there. As shared by the tech giant, for example, let's say you always type in "schedules" to find the timings for the local bus or train, and head to a specific website on multiple occasions, Chrome will learn the pattern and start recommending that website on top of the search results. As of writing, I am not seeing the feature on my Android and iOS phones.

Live sports cards within the Discover feed

Chrome's 'new tab' page houses a Discover feed that can help you find topics that might be of relevance to you. As announced by the tech giant, the feed is now receiving a sporty upgrade in the form of live sports cards for your favorite teams.

According to Google, if you've followed a team or shown interest in it in the past, you can expect to automatically see a live scorecard within the Discover feed when the team is playing.

Trending searches are here on iOS

Users generally open their browsers with a purpose, but if you ever find yourself on Chrome on your iPhone with nothing to search for, the browser can now show you some of hottest topics others are searching for.

The feature has been available on Chrome for Android since August 2023. At the time, Google said that the feature should land on iOS later in the same year, though lo and behold, it never came. Well, the feature is here now, and I have it available on my iPhone. To find trending searches, head to Chrome and tap on the address bar. You'll see your recent searches right at the top, but if you scroll down a little, you should see the trending topics other users are searching for.

Google suggests that users should be able to customize their feed and interests by tapping on the three-dot menu in the Discover feed tab, and even after doing so, I haven't been able to trigger the sports cards yet on my Android and iPhone.