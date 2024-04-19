Recently, it was reported that Google Drive for web is finally receiving its long-awaited dark mode support. Web users on desktops are undoubtedly elated that Google’s file storage app will no longer blast your eyes with harsh white light. While Google has thankfully crossed another app off its list, there are still plenty of web apps in desperate need.

Google has been slowly adding dark mode support across core apps. Over the years, products like Google Search, Gmail, YouTube, Google News, and others began gracing us with dark mode options, on both mobile and the web. As studies show, the impact harsh white light can have on users and their eyes, many have turned to dark mode to provide low-light conditions. I’ve gone the way of using third-party Chrome extensions to help avoid headaches and strained eyes.

Let’s take a look at five Google web apps that should receive dark mode treatment next.

1 Google Docs

Let me write in the dark

Out of Google’s productivity and collaboration products, Google Docs is high on the list of tools that need dark mode on the web. Any Google Doc page is made of solid white with rarely anything breaking it up. I spend a lot of my day in Google Docs, writing and editing. After a full day of use, it’s easy to attribute eye strain and the occasional headache to the lack of a darker pallet.

It’s a little surprising Google doesn’t support dark mode natively while on the web. Microsoft Word has long offered its own dark mode feature. With its direct competitor supporting dark mode, one may wonder if this is a priority for Google. That being said, there are a few unofficial ways to have dark mode within Google Docs. First is a third-party Chrome extension. The other is an experimental flag. Neither is completely ideal as having Google officially support the feature would streamline the process of enabling or disabling dark mode on a whim.

2 Google Maps

Darker, more moody directions, please

Source: Google

Google Maps is another one of the company’s core products that lacks any true dark mode support on the web. Google Maps has offered a dark mode theme on Android devices since Android 10. Even iPhones and iPads offer dark mode natively. It’s an unfortunate circumstance that web users are once again left with the strong blue light facing them while looking for a new restaurant or directions.

I’ve grown fond of the darker theme for Google Maps on mobile devices. Aesthetically, I prefer the way street lines, points of interest, and pins stand out against the dark background. Fonts are cleaner and easier to read, in my opinion, as well. Once again, there is a third-party Chrome extension available. However, it merely inverts the color theme. While I suppose it’s better than nothing, it’s far from an ideal solution. The color pallet is arguably ugly to look at. Also, the tabs and menus remain white, causing a grating contrast during use.

3 Google Meet

Team calls are already headache-inducing

Next up is Google Meet, which saw increased use and adoption throughout the pandemic and beyond. Unfortunately, despite how much its video conferencing platform is used, Google has not brought over a dark mode setting. So, while we were huddled in team meetings and virtual game night, Google Meet accosted our eyeballs with a bright white light.

Unsurprisingly, third-party developers have come out with their plug-ins to offer dark mode. Once again, it does the trick, though only sometimes. In my own experience, the extension can sometimes fail to turn the page dark. In an age when Zoom and Microsoft Teams both support dark themes, it becomes a glaring omission on Google’s part.

4 Google Sheets

Better contrast for crunching numbers

Another major example of dark mode omissions in Google’s workflow products is Sheets. Those who are forced to create, update, and maintain spreadsheets are forced to take in every ounce of harsh white light throughout the day. As with many other core Google apps, the company does offer customization tools on Android and iOS. However, Google Sheets is another ignored app on the web.

One can easily envision the kinds of benefits one could garner from dark mode on Google Sheets. Much like Google Docs, there’s not much else on the Sheets page aside from the harsh white light. Adding a darker pallet, Google would be able to save the eyeballs of all those toiling away on spreadsheets and crunching numbers. What’s surprising is that there isn’t any popularized third-party Chrome extension or software adding dark mode. Instead, some recommend using Chrome’s Experiments functions. Though, it’s far from convenient.

Related How to turn off dark mode on Google Learn how to turn dark mode off in Google Search when using a smartphone or computer

5 Google Photos

Dark mode to make my photos pop

Source: Google

Google Photos may not be the most widely requested product to receive dark mode support. However, it selfishly makes my list as it’s an app I commonly use to store photos. As there are so many other Google apps supporting the darker theme, it’s grating when I go back to the white tones of Google Photo. Perhaps it's a personal preference, but I also think all photos would look better against a dark backdrop.

The only means to get dark mode support on Google Photos currently is by using the Night Eye app. As it covers all web browsing, it may help with other Google apps as well. Unfortunately, it’ll run you $9 per month.

A plea from one Google app user

It’s becoming more and more common that users are adopting dark mode settings across their devices. Google has been making strides to support numerous core apps. However, the lack of attention to its productivity apps is deafening. As someone who spends hours in Docs, Sheets, and Meets videos, I encourage Google to continue investing in dark mode options on the web.