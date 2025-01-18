OnePlus has made significant progress in the past decade, continuously increasing its price tag and improving its hardware and premium features. The new OnePlus 13 is the latest addition to the high-end lineup, offering a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display, an IP68 and IP69 certificate against water and dust, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a beefy battery with fast wired and wireless charging capability.

We collected the best must-have accessories we'd buy for the OnePlus 13, offering a comprehensive look at the items you should consider before buying the new flagship. We showcase products such as a magnetic phone case, a screen protector, and a wireless charger.

5 A grippy case with magnets

Improve the ergonomics and add extra features

Sandstone Magnetic Case for OnePlus 13 The Sandstone is a signature texture from OnePlus, featuring enhanced ergonomics and a grippy feel. It keeps your phone safe from falls and scratches thanks to the full coverage, elevated bezels, and precise cutouts. It even has OnePlus Mag, adding magnetic features that make it compatible with MagSafe accessories. Pros Enhanced ergonomics

OnePlus Mag

The Sandstone texture isn?t for everyone

The OnePlus has a classic sandstone magnetic case and a unique feel. If you're a fan of the texture and ergonomic nature of this first-party case, you're in for a treat.

The new Sandstone Magnetic Case comes with magnets, allowing you to use magnetic wireless chargers and a range of third-party accessories such as docks, wallets, and more. The grippy textured back provides enhanced ergonomics, and the case keeps the device safe from falls and scuffs thanks to its precise cutouts, full coverage, and elevated bezels.

4 An easy-to-install screen protector to keep your screen scratch-free

Keep your screen squeaky-clean

Supershieldz Screen Protector for OnePlus 13 $8 $9 Save $1 The Supershieldz pack includes two high-quality TPU films, providing high transparency, and real touch sensitivity. It's easy to install on the new OnePlus 13 and doesn't leave any residue when removed. It's ideal if you want an extra peace of mind at an affordable price. Pros It includes 2 TPU films in the box

Easy installation

A tempered glass provides slightly more protection

Smartphones are fragile, and that's also true for the latest OnePlus 13 with its enormous 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display. While the glass is protected by Cermic Guard, it's prone to scratches and cracks. So, keep it free from everyday wear and avoid accidental drops.

Supershieldz screen protector comes with two pieces of high-quality TPU films, keeping your screen intact and safe from wear and tear. It's ideal for those who want peace of mind when using their devices and want to retain its pristine condition.

3 Forget the cable, fast wireless charging is here

The new OnePlus AIRVOOC can charge your phone in under an hour

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Wireless Charger The new OnePlus AIRVOOC charger supports up to 50W wireless charging speeds, making it easy to top up your compatible OnePlus smartphone in under an hour. It even works with non-OnePlus devices, at a slower rate, making it a go-to option for those looking for a new, highly efficient wireless charger. Pros Magnets make it easy to align with compatible cases and devices

Compact and highly efficient

Compatible with non-OnePlus devices, albeit, at a slower rate

Wireless is the way to go if you're looking for an easy, efficient, and quick way to charge your OnePlus 13 without messing with the cables. While you might think that wireless charging is inefficient and not as fast as wired charging, you're right. However, OnePlus has its own charger, making it easier and better.

The new AIRVOOC 50W magnetic charger includes magnets that make aligning easier. The 50W charging speed makes it relatively fast to top up your OnePlus 13. The company advertises the OnePlus 10 as capable of going from 0% to 100% in 47 minutes, so a full top-up should be possible in under an hour without cables.

The charger has a silent mode that charges below 15W and reduces the built-in fans to make it quieter. The dock allows you to charge your device vertically or horizontally, allowing you to do what you want while topping up your phone.

2 Improve your listening experience

Isolate noise, and immerse yourself with high-quality audio

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers high-quality audio, a comfortable fit, and a compact design that can fit in any pocket. It can last for up to a full week on a single charge, depending on your use case, and it provides active noise cancelation and decent voice call quality. Pros Excellent audio quality

Great design and on-bud controls

Comfortable Cons Average ANC

Call quality

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is a relatively affordable pair of wireless earbuds. It offers impressive audio quality with reliable active noise cancellation (ANC) and a competitive battery life that can last a week. We tested the earbuds, and they have a comfortable design with great on-bud control options. The buds are IP55 rated, making them a great option for outdoor use and for gym-goers who need a pair of wireless earbuds to pump up their workouts.

The Buds Pro 3 supports LHDC, AAC, and SBC codecs. The audio you get from your usual streaming apps will sound great, equivalent to other earbuds at this price tag. The buds support wired and wireless charging, making them quick to top up, and the battery comfortably lasts a week, provided you put the earbuds in the case once in a while.

Read our review The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 get everything right Great earbuds at an attractive price

The ANC isolates most high-pitched sounds with great results. While the audio quality is nothing to write home about, it does a decent job of making your voice heard clearly on the receiving end. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is an excellent value, and it will complement your OnePlus 13.

1 Stay on track with those new fitness goals

Improve your workouts, and get notifications on your wrist

OnePlus Watch 2R The OnePlus Watch 2R is one of the best and most affordable Android watches on the market right now. With its exceptional battery life, it can last for up to 3 days on a single charge. It offers a top-notch performance with a great display, and all the tracking features you need to get in shape. Pros Three-day battery life

Excellent build quality

Accurate dual-band GPS Cons OHealth has limited third-party support

No rotating crown

If you want to immerse yourself in the digital age, you might wonder which smartwatch works best with your OnePlus 13. OnePlus offers two smartwatches: the higher-end OnePlus Watch 2 (at $300) and the slightly more affordable OnePlus Watch 2R (at $230).

The OnePlus Watch 2R is our go-to choice, given the lower price tag. It has a great feature set and is of high quality. It offers top-notch performance, a three-day battery life, a premium build quality that looks elegant and minimalist, and an accurate dual-band GPS.

It offers a comprehensive set of health and sports tracking features. While the built-in OHealth app lacks support for third-party services, it offers most of the features you'll need. The Watch 2R does away with the rotating crown, but it's still simple and easy to use, thanks to its intuitive user interface.

If you're looking for a great-looking smartwatch with a battery life that doesn't need charging every night, the OnePlus Watch 2R is a great option for the OnePlus 13.

Which accessory should you buy?

Given this list, you may think that all of these are a must-have for the OnePlus 13, but it's a guide to what you should consider. It all comes down to what you need. The only product you should consider is a case, as it safeguards your gadget if you drop it. The new OnePlus Sandstone Magnetic Case offers a grippy and unique texture, which improves the ergonomics of the large device.

You could go with other cases from other manufacturers and pair other wireless earbuds, such as the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, as well as other smartwatches and screen protectors. We picked the best products that work best and tested them thoroughly to improve your experience using the new OnePlus 13.