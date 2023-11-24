If you’ve been holding off on buying a new smartphone in the hopes of Black Friday deals, your patience has been rewarded, with several manufacturers slashing prices to entice you off the sidelines. This year, in particular, feels overwhelming with the amount of value to be found, with companies offering Black Friday savings on recently released devices. With that in mind, here are the deals I’m looking forward to the most.

Motorola ThinkPhone

It’s a device that flies a little under the radar, but the Motorola ThinkPhone is a sleeper hit for 2023. The ThinkPhone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, giving it plenty of raw performance, with 8GB of RAM keeping all your apps cached. Unlike other glass slabs, the ThinkPhone features an aramid fiber back for those who dislike putting a case on their phones.

Motorola’s My UX offers a clean Android experience, with the company’s Ready For software quickly becoming a rival to Samsung’s DeX. Its battery isn’t to be forgotten either, providing close to 8 hours of screen time. For Black Friday, I’ve seen prices as low as $359, making the ThinkPhone a monster value.

Google Pixel 8

Even though not everyone agrees on its price increase, there is little denying the Google Pixel 8 is one of the best phones out of Mountain View in years. Its third-generation Tensor has smoothed out the overheating and poor battery life that plagued earlier phones, with Pixels no longer standing in for space-heaters while scrolling Instagram.

Its build quality is also what you’d expect from a flagship, with Gorilla Glass Victus front and back and an aluminum frame. Instead of the customary 4 or 5 years of support from other Android OEMs, Google promises 7 years of unrestricted software support on the Pixel 8, ensuring your device will have the latest and greatest Google feature drops for a long time.

And let’s not forget about the camera, which is still among the best you’ll find on a phone at any price range. When you add everything up, the Black Friday deal of $549 will sell even the hardest critics.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Despite being only a few weeks old, the Galaxy S23 FE can be found at a significant discount from retailers like Best Buy. It features excellent performance, driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Samsung’s silky smooth OneUI software. Gorilla Glass 5 covers the front and back, with an aluminum frame adding to the premium feel in the hand.

The battery life and cameras are decent, but they look much better when you consider the Galaxy S23 FE is currently on sale for $399, nearly $200 off its introductory price.

Motorola Razr+

If you’ve been drooling over foldables for a while, but the price tag has kept you at bay, Motorola might have the answer with its Black Friday sale on the Razr+. For $699, you can have one of the year’s hottest releases. If you pick one up, I highly recommend getting it in Viva Magenta to take advantage of the vegan leather back; it feels fantastic.

Aesthetics aside, you get a lot of value for your nearly $700. The Razr+ features the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as the ThinkPhone and the same software, giving you access to the clean Motorola UX and Ready For. For a foldable, it’s no slouch with battery, easily topping 6 hours of screen on time. Its large external display is perfect for quick Facebook scrolls or responding to a Whatsapp message.

All told, the Razr+ is one of the better deals you’ll find on Black Friday.

Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is another device with its starting price questioned on launch. Previous A-series devices were released at $449, but the company added a little to this year’s phone. The Pixel 7a includes 8GB of RAM and wireless charging, a prior sore spot with fans of the Pixel 6a. It also sports a 90Hz 1080p OLED display, giving users a smooth scrolling experience.

At first, it’s battery life wasn’t the most impressive, but recent updates have helped bring the Tensor G2 in line. And of course there is the camera, featuring the same computational magic as its more expensive brothers. Considering all this, it’s tough to beat at $374.

Which is right for you?

I’m glad we have so much to choose from this Black Friday. We were lucky to get even modest discounts in years past, but I’m happy to see such deep sales on newly released devices. If you’ve never tried a foldable, the Razr+ is a fantastic value. You won’t have to worry about performance and get all the benefits of the phone's sleek aesthetic.

For a more traditional approach, it’s hard to beat the value the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers. Despite being a couple of years old, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is more than capable of daily tasks and gaming, with Samsung’s software providing an excellent user experience. You can be confident that you’re getting a great deal whichever you choose — it’s what Black Friday is all about.