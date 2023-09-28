I don’t know what happened to smartphones. Companies used to create vibrant devices with multiple enticing colorways to choose from. Today, Apple, Google, and Samsung seem to be competing to see which can ship the most muted hues. It wasn’t always like this. Google, in particular, used to embrace beautiful colorways, but all hope is not lost. With the Pixel 7a, it proved it could still embrace pigment — and the upcoming Pixel 8 series promises even more choices. With that in mind, I want to look back at some of our favorite Google Pixel colorways over the years.

1 Really Blue — Pixel XL

Google came out swinging with the Really Blue Pixel XL. It was a deep, vibrant color that looked absolutely stunning on the device’s aluminum and glass back. The cobalt blue paired beautifully with the white bezels on the front. It was a gorgeous device and set the benchmark for Google’s design for the next three years. While I don’t think we’ll see anything that vibrant again, the Pixel 8 promises a pigmented blue that should bring back at least some memories of the Really Blue Pixel XL.

2 "The Panda" — Pixel 2 XL

Even though Google would officially call it the “Black and White” Pixel 2XL, fans call it the Panda. Its white aluminum offset by the black glass was an iconic look, and it is still the most recognizable Pixel to date. As if the black and white contrast weren’t enough, Google added a pop of color with an orange power button — the icing on the cake. For as long as there are Pixel devices, people will ask for another round of the Panda, and I’ll be right there with them.

3 Purple-ish — Pixel 3a XL

Google’s first A series Pixel featured a colorway we haven’t seen before or since. In addition to the standard black-and-white offerings, the Pixel 3a also came in Purple-ish — a pale lavender color. It wasn’t deeply saturated, but the highlighter yellow power button was a perfect companion. I loved the way the two colors played off each other, and I would’ve liked to have seen another round of it on a future device. Hopefully, Google will revisit purple in the future.

4 Oh So Orange — Pixel 4

Originally billed as a limited edition color, Oh So Orange on the Pixel 4 was a deep, pumpkin orange perfect for the season when the phone was released in October 2019. While most of the attention went to the Panda-esque white Pixel 4 with the black frame, the sleeper hit was Oh So Orange. After its initial run, prices stayed high on the secondary market, and it’s still tough to find one in good condition. It’s a vibrant color and worthy of the list.

5 Coral — Pixel 7a

Our last choice is a color currently available on a Pixel device. Coral on the Pixel 7a is an outstanding color. I was in shock when I saw Google release a device with such a vibrant hue once again. It’s the most interesting color in years, and I’m sad it won’t get a return on the Pixel 8. Hopefully, the Pixel 8a will bring it back around, but for now, I’ll enjoy the excellent balance of pink and orange found in the Coral Pixel 7a.

So many colors

Did your favorite colorway not make the cut? Perhaps you’re a fan of the Hazel or Lemongrass Pixels from last year? Or maybe it’s the Seafoam on the Pixel 6 that you like the best? Regardless, I can only hope we see interesting colors again on Pixel devices that bring us back to the glory days of vibrant handsets.