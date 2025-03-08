Android phones and tablets are getting increasingly powerful with every iteration, but to what end? What good is all that horsepower if things like screen size, battery life, and input efficiency still limit what you can do on your device? Even the most cutting-edge, high-end smartphones can feel like a letdown when trying to get work done on the go. We collected a list of accessories to help you fix that.

Below, you'll find a curated selection of products that help increase productivity on your Android phone or tablet. We have a portable, folding keyboard to help you type emails or take notes more efficiently, and a folding stand that holds your device at eye level for better visibility while typing or video chatting. There's also a pocket-friendly SSD for added storage and a power bank for extending your device's battery life. Portability, meet performance.

5 iClever Ergonomic Foldable Keyboard

Hits the sweet spot between usability and portability

iClever Ergonomic Foldable Keyboard iClever's foldable keyboard is thin and ultra-portable, with an ergonomic design that makes it easier and more comfortable to type on. It connects via Bluetooth and supports a wide range of devices. $38 at Amazon

Connecting your Android phone or tablet to a portable keyboard is the easiest and most effective way to increase your productivity on the go. It doesn't matter how fast you type on the touchscreen, a physical keyboard is more efficient. This space has many options, and you are only limited by your budget and portability standards. How big of a keyboard are you willing to carry around? A 60% mechanical keyboard is the way to go if you can manage something bulkier. However, if you need something portable, check out this one from iClever.

There are plenty of ultra-thin, folding portable keyboards, but this iClever seems to be more highly regarded. This model features a U-shaped, 166-degree angle design for an ergonomic typing position, a battery that lasts up to 40 hours of continuous use, and a thickness of 12mm. Any ultra-portable keyboard like this has compromises, such as no backlighting and little key travel, but you'll get used to these things quickly.

4 INIU 100W Mini Power Bank

It's not the size of the battery, it's the power in the bank

INIU 100W Mini Power Bank INIU is a prominent brand in the power bank space, and the Mini is one of its finest designs. At just 4" long and 2.7" thick, it's somehow still capable of fast-charging devices at up to 100W, and recharging an S24 Ultra from 0-100% 3 times. $67 at Amazon

A portable power bank is another easy way to increase your mobile productivity. Extending your device's battery life gives it the ability to do more. While there are hundreds of options in this category, we chose this INIU model for a few reasons. First, it's a well-known brand, has a good track record in the space, and offers a competitive warranty. Second, it features 100W of max power, meaning fast-charges most high-end, portable gadgets, including large tablets and laptops.

The INIU Mini Power Bank includes a 25,000mAh battery capacity, which is more than most common portable power banks, which typically top out at 10,000mAh. You can keep one device charged for longer (INIU claims three full recharges for the S24 Ultra) or charge multiple devices at the same time. It has one 100W USB-C port, one 45W USB-C port, and one 18W USB-A port, and you can utilize all three simultaneously. You get all this power in a package that measures 4.3 inches long, 1.4 inches wide, and 2.7 inches tall. It's a bit chunky, but very portable for what you get.

3 UGREEN Adjustable Phone Stand

The bedrock for any portable setup is a good stand

Ugreen Phone Stand Ugreen's hinged, adjustable phone stand keeps your smartphone steady and at eye-level to enhance your video calls, productivity, gaming, or streaming experience. $17 at Amazon

Unless laying your phone on a table or other flat surface and hovering it while you type is your ideal work setup, you'll want a stand. There is a good chance that the portable keyboard you purchase comes with a mini, folding stand, but I recommend picking up this adjustable one from UGREEN.

The UGREEN Adjustable Phone Stand has a lot going for it. It stands tall at just under 5 inches, yet folds flat enough to slip in a purse, pouch, or pocket. It's also adjustable, so you can customize the angle at which it holds your device. There are two claws or hooks at the bottom to keep your device secure, so you don't have to worry about unreliable magnets or adhesives. It also supports the weight of larger devices like tablets or handheld gaming consoles.

2 Samsung T9 Portable 1TB SSD

Double your storage, double your fun (and productivity)

Samsung T9 Portable SSD 1TB The Samsung T9 is a top-tier USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C portable SSD. It has impressive speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, 256-bit encryption, and the housing is drop-proof up to 10-feet. $120 at Amazon

Adding more storage to your device increases its capabilities. You can save and access larger media files and more data and transfer files from your mobile device to a work or personal computer and vice versa. You could go with a microSD card or a flash drive. However, if you want a good mix of performance and portability, check out Samsung's T9 Portable SSD.

The T9 offers 1TB of storage and read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. That's twice as fast as some of the fastest USB-C thumb drives and powerful enough to support direct recording of the iPhone's ProRes 4K video at 60fps. Additionally, the T9 is rugged (it's drop-resistant up to 10 feet) and utilizes AES 256-bit hardware encryption to keep your data safe. This comes in a slick black package that is pocket-friendly and protected by a five-year warranty.

1 Lention 100W USB-C hub

Power users only

Lention USB-C Docking Station $19 $26 Save $7 The Lention USB-C hub offers great performance at an affordable price. Features include a 4K HDMI port, four USB ports, and a card reader. $19 at Amazon

The keyboard, stand, and other accessories listed here will meet the needs of 90% of those aiming to boost productivity on their mobile devices. However, for those who seek more functionality, a USB-C hub is worth considering. We like this one from Lention, as it supports 100W pass-through charging, includes a card reader and USB-A ports, and features a 4K HDMI port. This allows you to connect your phone or tablet to a larger display, expanding your screen real estate to get more done.

Most modern smartphones and tablets should be compatible with the USB-C hub and its features, including video output, especially Samsung devices that support DeX. Nevertheless, confirm that yours supports these functionalities before diving in.

Here when you need it, not when you don't

You could buy a Chromebook, a Microsoft Surface, or an assortment of gadgets to get work done while on the go. Also, adding all these accessories to your phone takes up as much space as a small laptop, and can be more awkward to carry. However, the beauty of this type of setup is that you already own a smartphone or tablet, so you don't need to make a major purchase. Some of the accessories listed above cost less than $20. Another benefit is that you don't have to take every accessory with you every day. You can take what you need when you need it. A full-sized laptop doesn't offer that luxury.