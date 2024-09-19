There are a number of accessories that we can recommend for your next smartphone, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a special device. It’s not only one of the most compact and easy-to-use one-handed flagships you can buy today, but it also excels at everything thanks to its premium materials and intuitive software features.

Here, we’ve collected five must-have accessories you should consider picking up for the Galaxy S24. We’ve included some of the usual items, such as a screen protector and a case, as well as other goodies, like a power adapter, wireless earbuds, and even a smart tracker to help recover lost and forgotten items.

1 Once you get a MagSafe case, it’s hard to go back

Pitaka with MagSafe for Galaxy S24 The Pitaka MagEZ case is made of premium materials, such as aramid fiber. It’s slim and lightweight, and adds very little extra weight and bulk to the phone. It comes in two stylish colors and is compatible with screen protectors. It has MagSafe built-in, making it easier to use magnetic accessories and wireless chargers. Pros Super slim and lightweight

MagSafe-compatibility

Premium materials Cons There are more rugged cases out there for less $65 at Amazon $65 at Pitaka

The Pitaka MagEZ is made of premium materials, resulting in a tough and durable case. It’s specifically made for the Galaxy S24, providing a snug fit and excellent craftsmanship. It’s available in several stylish colors and designs on Pitaka’s website, and the ultraslim design makes it lightweight and extremely thin without adding much extra bulk.

The case has cutouts for ports and buttons, making them easily accessible without sacrificing the tactile feel. The front and back of the case have raised bezels that help shield the screen and the rear camera setup from everyday scuffs, guarding them against falls and scratches.

If you’re looking for a case that adds a thin layer of protection and doesn’t sacrifice the quality and premium feel, you might want to consider the MagEZ. It also adds MagSafe compatibility to your Galaxy S24, making it easy to mount in the car, on a wireless charging dock, and adds support for a wide variety of third-party accessories.

2 A screen protector that’s tough, and easy to install

dbrand Prism 2.0 for Galaxy S24 The dbrand Prism 2.0 tempered glass comes with two screen protectors, an aligning tool that’s easy to use with the glass, and an extra tough material that can withstand impacts, scratches, falls, and everyday wear. It has an oleophobic coating that’s fingerprint-resistant, and the kit includes all the tools you need. Pros Easy to install

Comes with 2 screen protectors

Fingerprint-resistant and completely clear Cons Not all cases will fit the screen protector $35 at dbrand

Dbrand is well known for its unique marketing slogans, and the new Prism 2.0 doesn’t disappoint. Thanks to its unique aligning tool, it’s advertised as an "idiot-proof" screen protector that’s easy to apply. Once the aligning tool is placed over the display, installing the glass only requires a swipe motion, making it a very quick and hassle-free process.

The dbrand Prism 2.0 is scratchproof, leaves no dust on the screen, and leaves no fingerprints thanks to the oleophobic coating. It’s compatible with most cases, including dbrand’s own Grip case. As always, some cases might not be a perfect fit, but luckily that’s very rare.

It might be a bit more expensive than other shields and protectors, but you’re getting premium glass and a tool that provides a quick installation. The company even provides two tempered glass screen protectors in a single kit, so you have a spare in case the worst happens to the first one.

3 A power adapter that lets you charge slightly faster

Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger $15 $20 Save $5 The Galaxy S24 supports up to 25W wired charging speeds, but Samsung doesn’t include a power adapter in the box. Luckily, you can purchase your own, separately, and while it might be inconvenient, you have the option to select between a black or a white charger. The adapter supports most devices with a USB-C port and is a great budget-friendly option. Pros Available in two colors

It has a USB-C port

It works with all devices Cons 25W isn?t that fast

Only one USB-C port

There are smaller power adapters for about the same price $15 at Amazon $20 at Samsung

Let’s face it, the Galaxy S24 isn’t the fastest charging device on the market; Samsung fell behind the competition by a mile. The phone supports only up to 25W wired charging speeds, but like most manufacturers, a power adapter is no longer included in the box.

Fortunately, the company still gives you a USB-C to USB-C cable, but that means you’ll have to shell out even more money to buy an adequate charger to top up your device at its maximum rated speed. If that’s what you’re after, you might want to consider the Samsung 25W power adapter.

It’s not the smallest, lightest, or most feature-rich adapter, but it gets the job done. It lets you charge at the phone’s maximum charging rate, and it’s compatible with most other devices with a USB-C port.

4 Tracking your belongings has never been easier

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 $28 $30 Save $2 The Galaxy SmartTag2 is a compact and affordable smart tag that lets you easily find all of your belongings. It can fit in and attach to all of your items, and help you recover your bags, wallets, keys, and even pets using the app. It has precise tracking, an intuitive interface, and even two colors to choose from. Pros Relatively affordable

Compact and easy to attach

Reliable tracking Cons It?s only supported on Samsung phones

It doesn?t use Google Find My for even more accurate tracking $28 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy $30 at Samsung

If you’re deep in the Samsung ecosystem, and you’re looking for a reliable smart tracker that lets you find your keychain, wallet, pets, and other objects, you might want to consider picking up the SmartTag2. It supports UWB (Ultra Wide-Band) for more precise tracking, and it’s a compact smart tag that can easily attach to anything, or fit in any backpack, luggage, and even your pockets.

Close

The SmartTag2 has a customizable button that lets you perform up to three functions. It has a single press, double press, a long-hold function that can ring your phone, or select from one of the supported settings, such as automatically sending a message to your partner that you’re on your way home.

The smart tag uses Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 and works for a distance of up to 120m. It can show you a map of where you last had your belongings, and even send you notifications of the last known position. However, the SmartTag2 doesn’t work with Google’s Find My Network, and it’s limited to Samsung Galaxy-branded devices.

5 The earbuds that help you focus on your favorite podcasts

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 $180 $210 Save $30 If you want to escape the noisy environments or relax and turn off, consider the new Galaxy Buds 3. It has ANC, a custom equalizer that lets you set your own preferences, and support for 24-bit HiFi audio. It works reliably with all platforms and is an excellent accessory for your Galaxy S24. Pros Active Noise Cancelation

Compact and comfortable

Great audio quality Cons No Ambient Sound

Short battery life compared to competing buds $180 at Best Buy $180 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 might look like the AirPods, but the design has helped the company further refine its audio drivers, quality, and features. During our review, we found that the Buds 3 offered better sound, call quality, and durability than its predecessor, and it was quite comfortable. The Buds 3's ANC and spatial audio, as well as some AI features, make this a very compelling product.

While some people might not be a fan of the stem design that’s clearly inspired by a fruit company, it’s not all bad. The design now fits into more people’s ears, compared to the Galaxy Buds 2 series, and it also includes a few extra features that make it one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now.

The Buds 3 supports wireless charging, has an IP57 certificate that makes it a great option for gym goers, and is relatively affordable at $180, all while offering the essentials you might want or need daily to consume music and your favorite podcasts.

Which accessories should you buy?

When I buy a new phone, the two accessories I pick up right away are a screen protector and a case. MagSafe-compatible cases are more popular than ever, and Pitaka is a brand that I’ve used for a while. It’s reliable, extremely slim and lightweight, and gives the device a more premium feel without the extra bulk.

The screen protector is another essential item that’s non-negotiable, especially when we consider that most phones are made of glass and aluminum, and are more fragile than ever. It’s important to keep your screen shielded by an extra layer, reducing the stress and the damage from accidental drops.

A power adapter is another crucial item that a lot of people try to save money on, but if you have a 25W charger, you can charge most devices at a comfortable speed that’ll keep the temperatures down. Of course, I’m still an advocate for 60W and faster charging equipment, but if all you need is a decent charger on a budget from your phone’s manufacturer, $20 isn’t all that bad.

As for the earbuds and the smart tag, they aren’t necessarily must-haves, but they are great to have. It’s always a good idea to invest in a set of decent wireless earbuds, and the Galaxy Buds 3 is excellent. The SmartTag2, likewise, is an amazing tracker that takes up little to no space if you’re in the Samsung ecosystem.