One of the best Google phones you can buy for under $1,000 is the fantastic Google Pixel 9. It has a large, yet compact display and size, the powerful Tensor G4 chipset, all the new AI features that you’d want to use on an everyday basis, and a fantastic dual camera setup with a wide array of options.

Although the Pixel 9 is packed with advanced Gemini and AI features, it remains a fragile device with its glass and metal construction. It doesn’t include a charger, and Google has made a few compromises to keep the cost down for their flagship model. If you want to enhance the phone’s ergonomics, protect it from cracks, and improve your experience, here are the best accessories available to optimize it.

Read our review The Google Pixel 9 makes me question if I need to go Pro The Pixel 9 has everything most people want from a phone

5 A durable case lets me customize it the way I want it

Maintain your phone's look and value

Dbrand Grip for Pixel 9 The dbrand Grip is a high-quality, precision-crafted case that’s extremely customizable. It’s durable, has a textured side, and a grippy feel that improves ergonomics. It supports MagSafe accessories, and is compatible with dbrand’s colorful and fantastic-looking skins that can make your Pixel 9 look unique and truly one of a kind. Pros Excellent ergonomics and protection

MagSafe compatibility

Customizable with dbrand?s skins Cons It?s not the thinnest case around $60 at dbrand

Dbrand is well-known for its premium cases and high-quality skins. They offer an intuitive and easy way to further customize your new smartphone, and improve the protection to retain its value and condition for longer. The reason I picked the dbrand Grip comes down to a few reasons.

First, it feels premium, high-quality, and is a sturdy case that can take a beating. If you’re as clumsy as I am, or you want an extra layer to guard your device from everyday wear and tear, the Grip offers an ergonomic design that feels great in your hand and pocket. It’s customizable, too, with dbrand offering a large collection of skins so you can truly personalize your phone to your liking.

Source: Dbrand

I’m a big fan of the teardown skins, but the company offers a wide variety of other designs that might suit you better. There’s a colorful pale color palette, various gradients, and lots of design to choose from. What’s more, the Grip also has magnets built-in, making it compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers.

4 A durable and easy-to-install protector keeps my screen immaculate

No one wants a damage screen

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Pixel 9 The Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit includes two tempered glass screen protector, an easy-to-use aligning tool, and a strong glass that can withstand impacts, scuffs, and everyday wear. It’s fingerprint resistant, easy to install, and it comes with all the tools, stickers, and cleaning cloth you need to fit it on your Pixel 9. Pros Easy to install

Includes 2 screen protectors in the kit

Compatible with most phone cases Cons The glass adds a bit of weight and thickness to the screen $19 at Amazon

The Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit might sound like a strange name, but the company’s screen protector products have long been a favorite of mine. They have always held strong thanks to the durable glass material, preventing scuffs and everyday scratches, providing peace of mind when you put it in your pocket next to your keys, cards, and coins.

The kit includes two tempered glass screen protectors, which are extremely easy to install thanks to the aligning tool it comes with. As long as you have your screen cleaned and dust-free, the installation will be a breeze, only requiring you to put it on, swiping to fit it, and calling it a day.

The protector has an oleophobic coating that improves fingerprint resistance, and the panel has a completely clear design that doesn’t affect everyday use, or touch sensitivity. It’s ideal for anyone looking for a screen protector that’s quick to install and requires no know-how or skill.

Related Best Google Pixel 9 screen protectors in 2024 The Pixel 9 screen needs a bit of extra care

3 A foldable wireless charger that keeps the lights on for 3 of my devices

A charged phone is a useful phone

ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charger $60 $80 Save $20 The ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Travel wireless charger supports up to 15W charging speeds with compatible devices. It’s foldable and compact, and it can charge three devices simultaneously. It comes in two colors, and it’s a comfortable way to charge on the go or at home. Pros Foldable and compact design with MagSafe

Futureproof

It lets you charge 3 devices simultaneously Cons Most non-Qi2 devices will likely only support 7.5-12W charging $60 at Amazon $80 at ESR

If you’re looking for a reliable wireless charger that’s compact, lightweight, and easy to carry with you, the ESR Qi2 3-in-1 travel wireless charger is a great choice. It’s ideal if you have a MagSafe-compatible case, as the charger has magnets that make topping up effortlessly easy, but you can also fold it down and charge it in a more traditional way if you prefer, or if you don’t have a compatible phone or case.

The charger can charge three devices at once, be it a smartphone, wireless earbuds, or in this case, an Apple Watch. While it’s aimed at Apple users, Android users will be able to charge at least two devices with ease, and the kit also includes a travel bag that makes it easy to take with you in a backpack.

The charger comes in two colors, black and white, and depending on which kit you pick up, it’ll include a power adapter, too, making charging truly an all-in-one solution if you don’t like messing around with cables.

2 A smart tag that helps me recover my belongings

What's lost can be easily found

Chipolo One Point The new Chipolo One Point is a Bluetooth smart tag compatible with Google’s Find My network. It’s compact, lightweight, and small enough to attach to belongings such as backpacks, pets, wallets, and more. It can detect when it’s left behind and help you relocate your belongings with intuitive controls. Pros Quick and easy setup

Loudspeaker and easily replaceable battery

No subscription required Cons No Ultra Wide-Band (UWB)

Only IPX5 water resistant

Google Find My Network needs a bit more work $28 at Chipolo

The Chipolo One Point is an affordable smart tracker that supports the Google Find My network, which connects hundreds of millions of devices to help users relocate their missing items. When you’re within range, the tracker makes it super easy to track down any missing objects, regardless of what you attached it to.

We tested the device, and we found it rather intuitive to control and use, and found that the speaker was loud enough to hear it even from a distance. However, the One Point is far from perfect. If there are no compatible Android devices nearby to locate objects within the area where you lost an object, tracking it down could be very difficult. Unless you have the perfect conditions, finding lost products could be deemed very challenging.

If you lose your device within a populated area, the chances of you recovering an item is relatively high — as long as it’s not stolen by someone. However, if you lose it on a hike or on a trail in the wilderness, chances become very slim due to the lack of nearby Android users and the missing Ultra Wide-Band. For those who often take a trip to the countryside, it might be better to wait until the Google Find My network improves.

1 The earbuds that help me focus and listen to my favorite tracks

And they're water-resistant, too

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google’s new premium wireless earbuds bring significant upgrades with a more refined design, new features, and more emphasis on generative AI. It has a claimed battery life of up to 48 hours without ANC, and it even supports wireless charging to make top-ups easy and effortless. Pros ANC and transparency modes

Water-resistant

Long battery life and wireless charging Cons Still no support for the aptX codec

Price $229 at Best Buy $229 at Google Store $229 at Amazon

If you want to complement your Pixel 9, you might be interested in picking up or upgrading your wireless earbuds. The new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is an ideal choice if you appreciate compact and comfortable wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with the Pixel and many other non-Google devices.

Connecting and setting up the earbuds is easy, and while the $229 price tag might put some people off, it’s still a competitive price compared to other similar wireless earbuds. Google has made the Buds Pro 2 even more comfortable, and the buds now feature a Google Tensor A1 chip that promises more efficient sound processing, noise cancelation, and improved sound quality.

The new earbuds are also smaller and lighter than their predecessor, and a new high-frequency chamber joins the new 11m drivers for a smoother treble and improved bass. The buds can detect conversations, too, and use AI to automatically pause, play, or switch to transparency mode depending on the situation.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2024 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

Which accessory should you buy?

There are a wide range of accessories you can choose from, but the ones mentioned above are the ones I’d consider starting with. Of course, you could also buy a new power adapter, a USB-C cable, a different case, screen protector, a car mount, or even a smartwatch.

We tried to keep the prices relatively affordable, since the Pixel 9 is the most affordable device out of the new lineup, and it makes sense that you might not want to spend another couple hundred dollars on new gear. Having said that, a case and a screen protector are a must, while the rest offer quality-of-life improvements, and can make certain tasks easier.