The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is an excellent device and one of the best foldable smartphones. It's one of the thinnest folding devices, featuring a large 6.3-inch cover and an 8-inch main display with excellent colors, size, and brightness. It's also powerful thanks to its Google Tensor G4 chip that provides outstanding performance for all the new AI features, gaming, and multitasking.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a versatile device. If you're thinking about getting it, you may wonder what accessories you can pick up to match the phone and the new prospects you'll get out of it. We picked a case, a trusted screen protector, and other accessories to keep the lights on and maximize the performance and utility of your next foldable.

5 A case that's durable without adding bulk is a non-negotiable

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Spigen Ultra Hybrid complements the design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Its transparent design lets you show off the unique aesthetics and color, and it provides a slim and tight fit that absorbs shocks. It has elevated bezels on the front and back, guarding the display and camera from dings and falls. Pros Slim and lightweight

Transparent design

Excellent overall protection for everyday use Cons No built-in kickstand

No built-in MagSafe-compatibility $35 at Amazon

I've used Spigen cases for several years, nearly a decade. They never let me down, and the quality of cases has improved over the years. The Ultra Hybrid is my first choice when I pick up a new device. It's thin, lightweight, and transparent. It allows me to showcase the device, as I often pick a device color that's unique and looks gorgeous.

The Ultra Hybrid includes the best that Spigen offers. It might not be heavy-duty or rugged, but it provides excellent protection from drops, scuffs, dings, and scratches. It has raised bezels that protect the screen and camera on the back, and it's an excellent option for showcasing the design of your Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a slim and lightweight design that doesn't add much extra bulk.

4 A kickstand to prop up my heavier-than-average phone while I stream

ESR Boost Phone Kickstand $11 $14 Save $3 The ESR Boost Phone Kickstand is a relatively cheap, and affordable way to add a true hands-free experience to your existing device without the hassle. It's easy to install and lets you completely unfold your Pixel 9 Pro Fold to take advantage of the large 8-inch display while consuming content. Pros It comes in two stylish colors

Easy to install Cons It adds a little bump onto the back of the case $11 at Amazon

You may be surprised to see a simple kickstand in an article like this, but it makes sense. I've used my Galaxy Fold with various cases over the years. The stylus is fun but adds bulk to the device. Instead, I opt for a case that has a kickstand built-in or enough space to put one on the side.

While you can flex the display and put it at various angles to watch movies hands-free on a flat surface, that isn't always ideal. You lose half of the screen real estate, making the content look smaller and squeezed. That's where kickstands come into play. It doesn't reduce the size and allows you to unfold your Pixel 9 Pro Fold and put it at an angle. You can watch content in its full main display size.

The ESR Boost Phone Kickstand is often available for around $10. It can be attached to most cases, but put it in the correct orientation and experiment with the best placement before sticking it on.

3 A screen protector that's easy to install and durable

Caseology Snap Fit for Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Caseology Snap Fit is an excellent tempered glass screen protector that includes two glasses. The pack includes a tool that lets you install the glass in a few simple steps, requiring no prior knowledge or experience to fit them. It's straightforward to install and can save you hundreds of dollars. Pros Easy installation

Great screen protection

Two screen protectors in a single pack Cons It's thicker than a film protector $17 at Amazon

Screen protectors are vital for devices. In the case of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it's even more important. You'll often fold and unfold the device, requiring more hand gymnastics than traditional smartphones. Plus, you're more likely to drop it. The large size makes it prone to slip out of your hand.

Pick up a case, such as the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, and a screen protector. The Caseology Snap Fit is an easy way to install a tempered glass screen, requiring minimal knowledge about the process. When the display is clean, put the installation kit over the device, swipe to remove the bubbles, and take it off. It's that easy.

A screen protector reduces the damage your phone suffers upon an impact, reducing the chances of the phone's glass from breaking, shattering, and scratching. It's relatively cheap and can save you hundreds of dollars, not to mention the headache it costs to repair a device.

2 A powebank that lets me charge all my devices at the same time

Ugreen Nexode 130W Portable Charger $70 $100 Save $30 The Ugreen Nexode 130W portable charger is an excellent companion wherever you go. It supports 100W charging with laptops and up to 130W charging for two devices. The large 20,000 mAh battery is enough to top up your Pixel 9 Pro Fold at least three times, providing plenty of juice to power through busy days. Pros Large capacity

Compact design given the capacity

Fast charging and TFT display Cons A little bit heavy $70 at Amazon

The Ugreen Nexode 130W portable power bank features a large 20,000mAh capacity that recharges the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at least three times. The charger supports 130W fast charging when topping up two devices simultaneously, and the faster port supports up to 100W speeds, ensuring it can power a modern laptop, such as a MacBook, Chromebook, and any Thunderbolt and PD-supported Windows laptop.

The Nexode charger is compact, ensuring it can fit in any backpack or handbag. It has a stylish design and a small display showing the remaining battery percentage and the output for each port, letting you know how fast or slow it's charging your device. It informs you whether you're charging through the correct port.

The Nexode 130W isn't cheap. If you've been on the market for a compact power bank that you can take on a plane or wherever you go, it's a great backup solution. It provides several ports, such as one USB-A and two USB-C ports.

1 A smartwatch that helps me stay productive and happy

Google Pixel Watch 3 The Google Pixel Watch 3 is a fine-tuned smartwatch that excels in nearly everything. It comes with 3 years of OS and software updates, all the tracking features you need, and in the case of the 45mm model, a superb battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. Pros 41mm and 45mm options

Solid battery life on the larger model

Excellent and accurate tracking Cons A subscription is required for advanced features

Proprietary watch band connectors $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $350 at Google Store

If you bought the Pixel 9 Pro Fold or are considering it, you might be interested in a new smartwatch. For that, we recommend the Google Pixel Watch 3. The latest generation comes in two models, and it's available in a user-friendly and larger 45mm model. The standard remains available at 41mm for those with smaller wrists, but the large one is a step up in display size.

Close

During our review, we found that the third-generation Pixel Watch series offers a substantial improvement over the second-generation, but not enough to upgrade. However, the differences are massive when compared to the first generation. The new Watch 3 series is outstanding with its new design, added features and capabilities, and the ability to last for more than a day on a single charge.

The Pixel Watch 3 series is an excellent pick if you want to synchronize your smartphone with a Google-made smartwatch. Its familiar design complements your Pixel 9 Pro Fold, offers all the health metrics you need to get in shape or stay in shape, and tracks your daily activities without taking out your phone and looking at it. It's a great smartwatch with a beautiful design that can last a full day on a single charge for most users.

Pick an accessory that makes the most sense to you

These accessories are the ones I consider and recommend for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, they may not be the best for you. You might choose a different case, screen protector, or none at all, and that's fine. Decide whether you want to protect it, and select the accessories that make the most sense.

I picked the following accessories because of utilities, additional features, extended battery life, and protection of your shiny new expensive gadget. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold retails for $1,800, nearly twice as much as other flagship devices. It deserves a little bit of extra spending to get the most out of it, and these are the essentials you can pick up to enhance your experience.

There are other items that you could consider selecting, such as new USB-C cables, a wireless charger, a power adapter, a phone mount for your car, new earbuds, such as the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, and more.