Since the last Nest Thermostat came out in 2020, fans have been eagerly waiting for an upgrade. It felt like the thermostat had been sidelined within the Nest lineup. While you might expect just minor tweaks, recent reports suggest bigger changes are coming. The excitement started with an FCC filing in June. Now, a TikTok unboxing video has leaked, giving us a sneak peek at the design of the fourth-gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat.

TikToker @franklyhonestmanr got his hands on the next-gen Nest Learning Thermostat and showed off all the colors (via 9to5Google). In the short video, we see that it comes in Polished Gold, Polished Obsidian, and Polished Silver. Each model sports a sleek glass finish, giving it a stylish, modern look.

The new model is noticeably slimmer than its predecessor, featuring an almost invisible bezel that merges smoothly with the glass casing. While the classic rotatable bezel, a signature of past Nest Thermostats, is still up in the air, there's also talk of a possible touchscreen interface.

9to5 also points out that the new Nest Learning Thermostat will feature a modern USB-C port, replacing the old USB-A connector. This port is used for charging and some diagnostic functions but doesn't offer much else. Despite its sleek look, the thermostat's base is made of plastic. Inside the box, you'll also find a Nest Temperature Sensor with a mounting bracket, making it easy to install on the wall.

A complete makeover

Google is updating its packaging too, swapping the colorful "G" logo for a monochrome version on the Nest Learning Thermostat box. Inside, you'll find a trim plate, thermostat base, steel plate, and mounting screws.

The unboxing video also reveals a new mounting mechanism, different from the third-generation model, suggesting you can't just swap them out directly. This change likely supports the new smart ventilation features in compatible HVAC systems, which the fourth-gen Nest Learning Thermostat introduces.

Unfortunately, there's no confirmed pricing yet for the upcoming Nest Learning Thermostat. However, previous rumors suggest it might be priced around $280.