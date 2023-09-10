The NFL 2023-2024 season has kicked off this week, and plenty of action can be seen. This weekend, the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off on the gridiron, and both teams will want to start the season with a bang.

The 49ers are coming off an excellent season last year, which saw them end in the top spot in the NFC West division and battle their way pretty far into the playoffs; however, their preseason record this year was spotty, only winning one of their three matchups. The Steelers had a tougher season last year but were looking strong this preseason as they claimed victory in all three matches.

Whether you're rooting for one of the teams playing or just a football fanatic looking to catch the action, here's everything you need to know about when the game is happening and how to watch it.

When and where?

Kickoff for the 49ers vs. Steelers game is set to happen at 10:00AM PT (1:00PM ET, 6:00PM UK) on Sunday, September 10. The game will be held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Steelers from anywhere

When it comes to accessing your favorite games while traveling, it can often be challenging due to location restrictions. However, there is a secure and convenient solution available - using a VPN. The best VPN services not only allow you to virtually change your location but also provide an additional layer of security for your internet connection, which is particularly important when you're on the move.

We recommend ExpressVPN as our top choice for premium VPN services. Their service makes it incredibly easy to change your location with just a few clicks. Once you've set your location, you can access all the programming you desire, from the latest shows to sporting events. Currently, if you sign up for their yearly subscription, ExpressVPN is providing an additional 3 months for free, and the cost is under $100 for 15 months. With reliable 24/7 support, a wide range of server locations, and consistent speed and performance, ExpressVPN is the ultimate package. While other VPN services may seem comparable, none can match ExpressVPN's quality and dependability.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out all the best VPN deals available right now.

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream 49ers vs. Steelers in the U.S.

If you're in the States and want to watch the game, your best options are Sling TV or DirecTV, as both provide access to Fox, which will broadcast the game. That's not you're only option, though. Check out all the places you can stream the match listed below.

How to watch 49ers vs. Steelers in the UK

Watching the NFL in the UK hasn't always been the easiest, but there are a couple of good options for those fans across the pond. While Sky Sports doesn't play every single NFL game, the 49ers vs. Steelers matchup is on the list, meaning you can tune in this Sunday night to see the game.

Of course, if you're a huge football fan in the UK, the best way to make sure you never miss any game is to get NFL GamePass through DAZN