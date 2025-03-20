Roku Select Series FHD $168 $230 Save $62 The Roku Select Series FHD is a 40-inch smart TV with Roku built-in, which means access to all of your favorite Roku apps without the need for a set-top box or dongle. $168 at Amazon

I find that 40-inch TVs tend to be the perfect size for bedrooms, like a guest bedroom. It's a comfort you want for guests, but you also don't want to spend a ton of money on a TV you'll likely rarely watch. At 40 inches, this helps to keep costs down while also not taking up too much room in the house, which is usually at a premium in a smaller guest or child's bedroom.

Of course, what good is a TV if there is no software to run apps, making the Roku Select Series FHD a solid, but since it has Roku built in for easy access to all of your (or your guest's) favorite apps, even the lesser known ones. It's an all-in-one package, and at 27% off, you can snag a Roku Select Series FHD smart TV for $168 direct from Amazon, a savings of $62 off the $230 retail price. Not too shabby.

What's great about the Roku Select Series FHD smart TV

It's in the name

This is a full HD smart TV, which means it's 1080p, offering a crisp picture at a low price. Plus, you get 2.1 sound that is perfectly serviceable in a small room, ensuring there are no extra purchases needed to get a proper setup. And since this is a smart TV with Roku built-in, all you need to do is sign into your favorite apps, and you can pick up right where you left off on your old TV. Once you're signed in, guests and family can use the TV as intended to view their favorite movies and shows.

Typically, the Roku Select Series FHD retails for $230, a fairly low price to begin with for a competent smart TV, but at $168, this TV is that much more affordable, which is why it's a great time to purchase one or two if you're looking to upgrade or add a few TVs to your home's bedrooms. Ultimately, you get a lot for your money with this deal, so if you've been on the hunt for an affordable 40-inch smart TV or simply love everything Roku, then this is the TV for you, now 27% off.