If the Pixel Watch 3 at $290 has caught your eye, you might want to take a step back, literally, to its predecessor. The Pixel Watch 2 is still a powerhouse, and right now, it’s down to just $170 on Amazon, shaving a solid $80 off its usual $250 price tag. You’re getting top-tier fitness tracking and safety features without breaking the bank.

Sure, we’ve seen this watch dip a little lower before, but 32% off is nothing to sneeze at. This deal is for the Wi-Fi model in Porcelain, but if you need LTE connectivity, you can grab that version for $250 instead of the usual $300, a decent 17% discount. Either way, you're scoring a great smartwatch at a price that’s hard to pass up.

What's great about the Google Pixel Watch 2?