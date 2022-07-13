Today's the day to build up your PC gaming library with over 30 games currently up for grabs during Amazon Prime Day. You only need an active Amazon Prime membership and a quick visit to the Prime Gaming hub to claim all of the free goodies. Some freebies include AAA titles like the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is currently $60 on Steam. So make sure to take a few minutes to get your hands on all of these Prime Day games.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Free with Prime Gaming, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remaster of the classic trilogy, including all downloadable content (over 40 pieces of DLC). You can expect superb 4K visuals for an ultimate cinematic experience, so don't miss out on crossing the galaxy with Commander Shepherd, as the journey is well worth the cost when there's no fee.

Need for Speed Heat

Returning to the glory days of Need for Speed games, Need for Speed Heat offers a familiar yet modern take on the classic racer, and you can pick it up during Prime Day for free. Expect to get your adrenaline pumping with this new entry; ramp up the intensity with thrilling racetracks at night while the police are on your tail. Are you ready to challenge your skills in the most unfair way possible? Can you handle the heat?

Three classic Star War games to add to your collection

Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Republic Commando are all up for grabs during Prime Day. You can forge yourself in the ways of the Jedi in all three games and later test yourself as a member of the New Republic while annihilating all incoming threats. Star War fans will want to be sure to catch hold of these titles — may the force be with you.

Don't forget these claimable Prime Day deals

Grid Legends — free with Prime Gaming (requires linking to Origin)

8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure — free with Prime Gaming

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams — free with Prime Gaming

Metal Unit — free with Prime Gaming

Metal Slug 2 — free with Prime Gaming

The Crow's Eye — free with Prime Gaming

The Samurai Shodown — free with Prime Gaming

Addling Adventures — free with Prime Gaming

Clouds & Sheeps 2 — free with Prime Gaming

Fatal Fury Special — free with Prime Gaming

Road Trip — free with Prime Gaming

Gone Viral — free with Prime Gaming

Puzzle of the Year — free with Prime Gaming

Pumped up BMX Pro — free with Prime Gaming

Bang Bang Racing — free with Prime Gaming

Death Squared — free with Prime Gaming

The King of Fighters 2000 — free with Prime Gaming

The Darkside Detective — free with Prime Gaming

10 Second Ninja X — free with Prime Gaming

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark — free with Prime Gaming

Manual Samuel — free with Prime Gaming

HUE — free with Prime Gaming

Serial Cleaner — free with Prime Gaming

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor — free with Prime Gaming

Rain World — free with Prime Gaming

Prime Day isn't just about snagging the best deals on the hottest hardware; it can also be a day to score big with the extra goodies that come free with your Prime membership.