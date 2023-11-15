Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Up to $200 enhanced trade-in values $230 $300 Save $70 Samsung's knocking $70 off in instant savings for everyone, but it's the trade-in enhancements that take the Galaxy Watch 6 down to impulse buy territory. No matter your old smartwatch's age or condition, Samsung will give you $50, but if it's an old Galaxy Watch 2-5, you can get up to $200 off, which makes the Watch 6 an instant upgrade. From $30 at Samsung (with trade-in)

Black Friday may be over a week away, but Samsung simply couldn't wait any longer to bring us the best deal we've seen on the best Android smartwatch you can buy today. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is bright, slim, and has a battery that can go up to two days before needing a charge — a feature I'm eternally grateful for if I forget to grab a shower charge it one morning among the neverending meetings and tasks — and it easily earns its $300 price tag. So how about getting it for 10% of the price? That's a goddamn steal.

Samsung is taking $70 off the Galaxy Watch 6 — $80 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which feels lackluster for a watch that's $100 more expensive — for everyone, whether you're trading in a watch or not. But if you're planning to buy the Galaxy Watch 6, you owe it to yourself to find some old busted smartwatch and trade it in, and if you already own a Galaxy Watch of some kind, now is the time to let it go and get the new one. No matter what smartwatch, no matter what condition, Samsung will give you a $50 trade-in credit for it. If you have a Galaxy Watch, these numbers get even higher:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $200 credit + $70 instant savings = $30 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $200 credit + $70 instant savings = $30 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $150 credit + $70 instant savings = $80 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $125 credit + $70 instant savings = $105 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: $125 credit + $70 instant savings = $105 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: $125 credit + $70 instant savings = $105 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch: $100 credit + $70 instant savings = $130 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $100 credit + $70 instant savings = $130 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Gear S3: $100 credit + $70 instant savings = $130 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Gear Fit2: $75 credit + $70 instant savings = $155 Galaxy Watch 6

For those of you still holding on to a Galaxy Watch Active from 2019 — or a Gear Fit2 from freaking 2016 — this is a no-brainer upgrade, but even if you're rocking a Galaxy Watch 5, you should probably take advantage and upgrade. Yes, seriously. (In fact, even if you don't currently have one, I'd almost argue it's worth it to buy Walmart's $99 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal and then turn around and put it towards the Watch 6 just to get that $200 trade-in value.)

Why you should absolutely upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 6

If you're rocking a Galaxy Watch 4 or a Watch 4 Classic, the Galaxy Watch 6 has a significantly longer battery life, more than twice the maximum screen brightness, more durable Sapphire Crystal Glass, a flatter design to the BIA sensor that should help it better keep in contact with your wrist, and smoother overall performance, thanks to a newer chipset and more memory. We may have fewer color choices — goodnight, you sweet, sexy green Watch 4 — but Black, Gold (40mm), and Silver (44mm) are all colorways that are easy to jazz up with a spicy new watch band, and after two years of wear, tear, and battery drain, you're more than ready for a top-off, especially when it's $105 or less.

I could understand the apprehension of Galaxy Watch 5 owners spending $80 to trade up when the Galaxy Watch 5 and 6 are strikingly similar. You already have better battery life compared to the Watch 4, you already have the Sapphire Crystal Glass with 1,000 nits brightness, and you already have that resculpted BIA sensor that helps the watch sit a little lower and tighter on your wrist. You'll get double the screen brightness and a larger touchscreen in the same size watch with the Galaxy Watch 6 — the screen bezels shrank this year — as well as the smoother performance of a newer chipset and 2GB of RAM instead of 1.5GB.

No matter which generation you have, perhaps the biggest reason to upgrade is the most basic: battery longevity. The Galaxy Watch 6 has a longer battery life and slightly faster recharging time, but, more importantly, hasn't been run down every single day for the last year or two. Because smartwatch batteries are smaller and get run down more quickly than, say, a smartphone, the battery on a smartwatch can start dwindling more than it would on a one or two-year-old phone, and I had friends and coworkers upgrade their watch simply to get the extra-bright screen and a fresh battery.

So, if you've been on the fence about upgrading to a new watch this Black Friday, quit fussing and treat yo' self! After all, no matter how Amazon and Best Buy discount the Watch 6 this Black Friday, there's no way they get it under $100 with trade-in. Especially for trading in watches that are four or even seven years old!