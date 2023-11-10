Summary Black Friday has evolved into a longer savings event, with retailers offering their best deals early on, so don't wait until the holiday weekend to start your shopping.

In the past, you always waited until Black Friday sales to do your holiday shopping. You knew that the best offers were only available after Thanksgiving, and the weekend that followed brought with it amazing deals that would only be around for a limited time. However, the paradigm shift from brick and mortar shopping to online purchasing over the past few years has played a big part in changing the way Black Friday plays out now.

No longer is Black Friday a single day or weekend of doorbuster deals, and many retailers start their Black Friday savings events as early as October to get ahead of the game. There's even Black Friday in July sales now, which aim to offer the same savings and discounts you'd find in late November during the thick of summer.

It's a change that can be as annoying as hearing Christmas music before you even hit Halloween, but it's the way things are now. Which is why it's important to start your holiday shopping as early as possible, and here's three big reasons why you should do so.

Source: Pexels

The longer you wait, the more you miss out on

While there may be a few big surprises once Black Friday lands, the reality of the situation is that most major retailers are already offering their best Black Friday deals right now. The Best Buy Black Friday sale, for example, started at the end of October and features a ton of products on sale at their lowest prices in months.

Don't believe me? Do yourself a favor and check out price tracking programs or browser extensions like The Camelizer. They show the complete pricing history of an item on Amazon, which can then be used to price check other retailers to see what kind of deal you are getting. More often than not, you'll see that the item you're looking at is probably priced at its lowest point right now.

Shoppers aware of these tools know this, and are taking advantage of these deals as soon as they drop. Resellers are doing the exact same thing, which means items can easily run out of stock before Black Friday even arrives. So it only benefits you to start your shopping now before the holiday weekend gets here.

In most cases, prices have hit their lowest points already

As I mentioned in the previous section, the prices you'll see right now are the prices you'll see come Black Friday weekend. There may be a rare instance or two where a retailer decides to really surprise everyone and throw out a last-minute doorbuster deal, but as it stands now, what you see is what you get. This is for a few reasons, but there are two major ones you need to be aware of.

First, each item has a set margin that a retailer needs to hit to make sure they make a small profit. Especially now, brands and retailers aren't looking to lose money during sales, so they are going to do their best to hit the right balance of savings for customers while still making as much as they can on each sale.

The second is the fact that many of the Black Friday deals you see, whether they started in October or are just now arriving, are set by the brands themselves. This is why you'll see the same item on sale for the same price at multiple retailers. In most cases, sellers have to adhere to the discounted price provided by the brand, and if they do go lower, they have to foot the bill themselves for the difference.

This is what's called minimum advertised pricing (MAP), and there's a big difference between MAP and manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).

Image courtesy of Amazon

Delivery delays are a thing, especially during the holidays

While most carriers like UPS and FedEx take the measures necessary to ensure prompt delivery during the holiday season, it doesn't mean delays won't happen. According to LateShipment.com, over 12% of ground shipments were delayed during the 2022 holiday season. That rate goes up to approximately 15% for certain areas and cities within the US, which may not sound like much, but when it's your package that gets delayed, you won't be happy about it.

Many retailers do state that they have a cut-off date for when an item needs to be ordered to ensure it arrives on time. However, that's just the date they can get it out of their warehouse and onto a delivery vehicle, and there are a ton of factors they don't control once it's out of their hands. Factors like the weather, for example, can cause serious delays in deliveries, and other issues like trucks breaking down and other "acts of god" as they say, can also hinder timely deliveries.

The earlier you do your shopping and place your orders, the better chance you have of your items being delivered on time and ahead of schedule. Even though Black Friday is a month away from Christmas, there's always a possibility that a shipment can be delayed just long enough to not make it in time.

What to takeaway from all of this

The holiday shopping season has changed drastically over the past few years, and while Black Friday is still an exciting time to shop, the truth is it's not the Black Friday of yesteryear. Sales and savings events are more frequent than ever now, and it's not uncommon to find something on sale at its best price months before we even hit this point. Waiting another two weeks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to show up isn't going to help you.

The good news is, the better you understand how Black Friday sales now work, the better you can take advantage of the deals and offers they bring. Price trackers and other tools are free and easily available now, and no longer do you have to sit, wait, and guess if the deal you're getting is the best price.

As an expert in deal hunting with over 10 years of experience dealing with the inner workings of e-commerce, I share this knowledge with you in the hopes that you not only find the best Black Friday deals out there, but you also avoid any potential mishaps and disappointments during the upcoming holidays.