The Chromecast with Google TV is one of the better streaming devices you can buy today, but the device is well overdue for an upgrade. While it’s true that Google has maintained support for the device for several years — and it’s still working flawlessly for most — there are much better technologies to be found that could decrease power consumption, increase performance, and provide support for new, modern standards to improve the experience.

A recent report claimed that Google could soon launch a refreshed 4K Chromecast, and we wanted to explain why now might be the best time for the software giant to upgrade one of its most important devices.

Chromecast hardware is getting older; it's time for an upgrade

The 4K model was released back in 2020, and a refresh is needed

Of course, 2020 was a very different year; we found ourselves locked up in our homes. Subsequently, that was also the year Google decided it was the right time to properly enter the streaming device market with its brand-new Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick. The company followed up with a more affordable HD version in 2022, which offers most of the same features at a lower resolution.

While it’s true that the chip in the current Chromecast has kept up decently, and is still maintained by Google, it’s starting to show some signs of its age. Especially when it comes to the codecs and encoding used. If the rumors are true, the AV1 encoding could become the new, more efficient standard. The encoding makes streaming faster and more efficient, and the next-generation streaming device could also support variable refresh rates, which is supported on many modern TVs.

The latest news suggests the next Chromecast could be equipped with the Amlogic X905X5 chipset, potentially with even more memory and storage. The upgrade could help Google improve the overall performance and make the streaming device more responsive while supporting the latest standards and codecs for a more suitable experience.

A new model is also a great opportunity for Google to give users adequate storage space. Some might argue that 8GB of storage is plenty enough for streaming devices, given that apps and services don’t take up a lot of space. While that’s true for many users, plenty are running into storage limitations. And with streaming services and applications are only getting larger, so more storage could help make the device more future-proof. The existing Chromecast lets you connect a USB hub to attach more storage, but that's a bad user experience.

Additionally, more local storage could let you easily pack up your Chromecast and take it with you on road trips and wherever else you travel. If there was an option to download and cache your favorite TV show or movie, the way you can on phones and tablets, you could plug it into your hotel TV and watch content without risking personal data exposure or your Google account getting hacked. And if you have unlimited hotel internet, you could stream content using the services you have already signed into.

The current 4K Chromecast sports dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, both of which are getting to be dated by modern standards. Although the technology still works well, many other modern standards could help make the streaming experience more fluid and responsive.

Take Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 as an example. The latest Wi-Fi standard brings significant improvements to the table, especially if you already have a compatible router, that improves connectivity, reduces latency, and increases speed with fewer disruptions and buffers. Bluetooth 5.4 could enable users to connect speakers and other audio devices supporting the latest Auracast technology, changing how we listen to music and enjoy movies.

It sounds like the new Chromecast is coming soon

We could potentially hear more at I/O

If I can toss in a wishlist item at the end here, UWB (Ultra-Wide Band) could be another new technology added to the new Chromecast, allowing UWB-enabled devices to quickly and effortlessly control the TV just by being aimed at the screen. Imagine you could sit down on the sofa, pick up your phone, and have it automatically turn into a remote.

However the new model shakes out, we might not have to wait long to find out more about it: Google's annual developer conference takes place on May 14. We're expecting to see the Pixel 8a there, but if the new Chromecast is as far into development as it seems, we might just hear more about it in a couple of weeks.