How smart is your home, really? If it begins and ends with a smart TV and an Alexa device that you ask for weather updates and queuing up the latest episodes of your favorite true-crime podcasts, you may want to do something about that. You don't have to do a complete overhaul and transform your home into something akin to The Jetsons, but you can start small by installing smart bulbs. This tiny upgrade gives you one more thing to demand from your smart assistant: switching the lights and changing their colors at your command.

We all know that Philips makes some of the best smart lighting all around, and for a limited time you can score a pack of three of its bestselling smart bulbs for just $84.

Why you need the Philips smart bulbs in your home

These Philips Hue smart lighting solutions are a great springboard for making your home smarter. They can give your living space a makeover through illumination alone. Each one offers 16 million colors, so you can experiment with different hues and color combinations depending on your mood. You can also change the intensity of the brightness and dim it to your desired level. Granted, these bulbs only have a maximum output of 800 Lumens which works well with smaller rooms, but since you'll be getting three, you can install more in one room to brighten the space up further. The best part? You can easily tinker with the light settings via the free Philips Hue app, giving you total control of your lighting experience.

You can elevate the experience even more if you connect them to smart assistants, especially those that are Zigbee-certified, like the Amazon Echo. This way, you can control and automate the bulbs remotely, and do all sorts of cool things like to set up light schedules, trigger coming home and leaving home routines, sync the lights with movies, games, and other media, and more. You can also build upon your light system and add motion sensors and smart switches later on. It's also worth noting that with Zigbee, you can link any compatible smart device directly to the assistant without using Wi-Fi.

Trust that these smart bulbs are designed to last, with a quoted lifetime of 22 years or 25,000 lifetime hours. They also fit into most standard lamps and fixtures, so you'll have no problem setting them up around your home. Philips Hue smart bulbs are on the pricier end of the spectrum, costing $50 apiece, but with this deal, you'll be getting three for just $84.