While Cyber Monday has a plethora of deals you can browse and shop, not every deal that you see is worth buying. In fact, we've seen some deals pop up that may look enticing on the surface, but once you get past the shiny low price tag, you can see why the discounts aren't all they are cracked up to be. Here are three deals we've found that you should avoid at all costs, and one deal you absolutely do not want to miss!

Don't buy a Pixel Fold — it's not worth it, even with $400 off

If you're shopping for foldables this year, we'd suggest you stay away from the Pixel Fold. When we reviewed the Pixel Fold, we labeled it a rough draft. Google's attempt at making a notebook-style build looked inviting to start, but then the negatives kept piling up. From the left-side frame makes typing on the outer screen awkward to being one of the heaviest foldable phones out there, and even the inner display quality is lackluster compared to the competition.

Listen, not every foldable is created equal, and even with the price marked down by $400, we just can't suggest the Pixel Fold to anyone when there are much better folding phones out there. If you're going to buy a foldable phone this Cyber Monday, we'd strongly advise you go with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 or the OnePlus Open.

Don't buy the AirPods Max — there are way cheaper alternatives

As Android lovers, we've always been a little skeptical of the AirPods Max. After all, they are really made for iPhone users, but we've always conceded that they sound absolutely incredible. The problem is there are a ton of other wireless ANC headphones that sound just as good (if not, better) than the AirPods Max and are much cheaper.

Even though the AirPods MAx are $100 off this Cyber Monday, we just can't recommend them when amazing headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5, which sound better to our ears, are over $100 cheaper than the AirPods Max sale price! Plus, even if you like all the Apple-centric features of the AirPods Max, you can get them all (Spatial Audio, fast-pairing, seamless device switch etc.) on the Beats Studio Pro for only $170.

Don't buy the Galaxy Tab S9 — the Tab S8 series all have great discounts

When it comes to Android tablets, there's no doubt that Samsung is the best on the market and the Galaxy Tab S9 series are the newest versions of the company's top-of-the-line slates. So why shouldn't you buy one this Cyber Monday? Well, they just aren't different enough from the Galaxy Tab S8 series that came before it.

Since the S8 models are a year old now and retailers are currently getting rid of their stock, you can find great deals on them — deals that are just too good to pass up for a device that's nearly identical to the S9 Series. That's why if we bought an Android tablet right now, we'd suggest the Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8+

Don't miss out on a free Galaxy Watch 6 — you heard that right!

If you're looking to upgrade your smartwatch this Cyber Monday, Samsung is offering a crazy deal on the newest Galaxy Watch 6, that could let you grab one for $0.

Samsung.com has knocked the wearable's price down by $70 for Cyber Monday, but on top of that discount, Samsung is also accepting trade-ins on older watch models, which can net you up to $250 value. If you take advantage of that trade-in, the Galaxy Watch 6 costs you absolutely nothing! Of course, Apple Watch models are the ones that fetch the highest trade-in value — that's how you get the $250 — but plenty of recent Galaxy Watches will net you massive discounts on the Galaxy Watch 6 as well. Just look at how you can trade in your old watch and end up saving big on the Galaxy Watch 6!

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - $200 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $30 )

) Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - $200 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $30 )

) Galaxy Watch 5 - $150 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $80)

This is the absolute best deal we've seen on Cyber Monday smartwatch deal, and you would be a fool to miss it. Act fast! Cyber Monday is almost over, and this deal will vanish before you know it!