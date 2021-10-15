The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be officially announced on October 19th, but leaks and rumors have detailed almost everything about them, including the colors they will be available in, regional pricing, camera features, and software support timeline. One of the leaks also extensively detailed the 2nd gen Pixel Stand, due to launch alongside the new Pixel phones. To prepare the wireless charger's release, Google has now rolled out an update for its companion Pixel Stand app (via the GoogleNews Telegram group), which inadvertently reveals the setup process for the wireless charger and phone.

Depending on your preference, you’ll be able to set up the 2nd gen Pixel Stand to charge your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro in Optimized, Max, or Quiet mode. When picking Optimized mode, the charging speed will be regulated "based on your usage," which likely means it maintains a balance between rapid but loud charging and quiet but slow charging. This is the method that Google will recommend most Pixel 6 owners to use.

In Max mode, the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro will charge as fast as possible wirelessly, which should be at speeds of up to 23W. However, the 2nd gen Pixel Stand's fan might spin at higher than usual speeds, creating an audible noise. The higher fan speed will help dissipate the heat and prevent the phone from getting too hot, though.

If you intend to keep the Pixel Stand on your bedside table and charge your Pixel 6 while sleeping, the Quiet option will be ideal as it will minimize fan noise by slowing it down or completely turning it off. The side effect would be slower than usual charging speeds for your Pixel, though this would be good for the battery’s lifespan.

Previously leaked renders show Performance and Quiet buttons will be displayed on the updated charging interface of the Pixel 6 when on the Pixel Stand, so you will be able to override the charging mode you select during setup on the fly.

As detailed by 9to5Google, the latest Pixel Stand update also introduces a Material You redesign with Android 12's dynamic color theme support. The UI still largely remains the same, with a splash of color, updated font and text size, and pill-shaped buttons replacing the rectangular buttons being the only major changes.

The original Pixel Stand was a tragically overpriced wireless charger. From whatever the leaks have shown so far, Google seems to have learned from its mistake and the 2nd gen Pixel Stand might be a worthy accessory for the Pixel 6.

If the Pixel Stand update is not showing up on the Play Store, you can grab it from APK Mirror.

