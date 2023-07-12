Source: Google Nest Doorbell (Battery, 2nd Gen) $120 $180 Save $60 The 2nd gen Nest Doorbell with battery is an excellent option for regions with intermittent power outages. This Prime Day deal slashes 33% on the regular asking price, making this an unmissable deal among doorbells. $120 at Amazon

Smart home cameras are available in abundance today. A quick gander at any of the reputed online retail marketplaces will pull up several options, often leading to confusion, particularly since every product is marketed as the best in its respective category. But as far as doorbell cameras go, not many come close to the functionality provided by Google's 2nd gen Nest Doorbell. Amazon is knocking $60 off this doorbell's original price on the occasion of Prime Day.

This battery Nest Doorbell is a more attractive proposition for $120, particularly considering the competition in the wired and battery-powered smart doorbell segments. We've seen it go for $130 in the past, but this takes the cake regarding savings. But there's more than one reason to pick up this nifty doorbell camera for your porch.

Why we love this deal on the 2nd gen Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)

Google launched the 2nd generation battery-powered Nest Doorbell a couple of years ago. What makes this doorbell camera stand out is the support for the Google Home ecosystem of products, letting you view the camera feed from a wide range of devices, including the Pixel Tablet or even the best Android phones.

Although some features, like continuous video recording, require a Nest Aware Plus subscription, each new Nest Doorbell (2nd gen) customer is entitled to 3-hour event video histories in addition to intelligent alerts via the powerful Google Home app for vehicles, animals, visitors on your porch, or package deliveries, all at no cost. We also love that this wireless doorbell camera has excellent color options such as Ash, Ivy, Linen, and Snow.

So if you haven't tried a smart doorbell for your home and would like to, this is perhaps the best time to get one. Regardless of whether you choose to buy a Nest Aware subscription, the free features offered on the 2nd gen battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell camera is worth every penny, particularly at this price tag. Alternatively, we recommend going through some of our best smart home deals for Prime Day or getting started on your smart home journey with Amazon's affordable smart plug for your appliances.