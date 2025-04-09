Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) $120 $150 Save $30 The second-generation Bose SoundLink Flex doesn't change much from the first iteration, but, in fairness, it's starting from a strong position. Snapdragon Sound and a new Shortcut button are the main additions, and neither will justify an upgrade. But for anyone who doesn't own the original, this offers fantastic sound in a slim, sturdy package — and while it's not cheap, it still doesn't feel like a bad value. $120 at Amazon

One of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers to this day is the original Bose SoundLink Flex, which is why we absolutely had to review the second generation this past December. As expected, we came away impressed, awarding the speaker an 8.5 out of 10 for its sound quality and rugged build. Well, today this speaker is on sale at Amazon for 20% off the $150 retail price (this is a Bose speaker after all, they don't come cheap), bringing the cost down to $120, which is much easier to swallow when you're saving yourself $30 on one of the best portable speakers out there.

What's great about the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen)

The sound and build easily stand out

When purchasing a wireless Bluetooth speaker, sound quality is likely the most important factor in that choice, and rest assured, the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is hitting on all cylinders when it comes to sound quality. Despite its modest size, bass is punchy, and the highs are high, with mids that are clear. Whether you enjoy hip-hop or classical, or anything in between, it'll sound good on the second-generation Bose SoundLink Flex.

Of course, the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is made to be portable, which means it needs to stand up to some use and abuse during its travels. The shape ensures the speaker can easily slip into a bag without snagging on things, and the silicon plastic shell ensures the speaker can withstand moderate drops. Plus, the whole thing is rated at IP67, which means it is dust tight and can even withstand immersion in water. It's the perfect poolside and beach companion.

Battery life is also great, offering 12 hours of use per charge, which we confirmed in our review — no funny numbers here. And since this wireless speaker packs Bluetooth 5.3, you can expect a range of about 30 feet. Heck, you can buy two of these speakers and connect them to offer stereo sound over both, a handy trick to really get the party started.

So, if you're looking for a new wireless speaker to start your summer off right, the current sale on the second-generation Bose SoundLink Flex is a perfectly timed deal at 20% off, bringing the $150 price tag down to a much more easy-to-swallow $120.