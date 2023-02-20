Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) $299 $549 Save $250 Acer's updated Chromebook Spin 514 is a solid Chrome OS 2-in-1 for work and everyday use. This refreshed model boasts a few improvements over the previous release, the most notable being AMD's newer "Zen 3" CPU architecture. It's been on sale several times this year already, but this is the best price we've seen recently. $299 at Best Buy

Craving the simplicity of Chrome OS combined with the versatility of a 2-in-1 convertible? Acer's Chromebook Spin 514, one of our favorite budget-friendly Chrome OS laptops, is on sale right now for the best price we've seen so far in 2023. Best Buy has it for just $299 right now, down $250 from its usual $549 price tag. This is one of the best Chromebooks for the money, and at this price, it's a steal if you're in the market for a solid workhorse laptop that won't break the bank.

Why the Acer Spin 514 is the Chromebook to buy

Chromebooks have steadily gained in popularity in recent years, owing to their straightforward nature and reasonable cost. Affordability often comes at the expense of performance, however, with most cheap Chromebooks saddled with pretty spartan mobile processors, RAM, and storage. As more people make the jump to Chrome OS, though, we've seen more and more Chromebooks sporting full-fledged PC hardware, 1080p displays, and other features you'd expect to see on your standard Windows laptop.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) is one such machine. Released last year as an refresh to the Spin 514 (2H), this model sports some nice upgrades, perhaps the most notable of which is the inclusion of a Ryzen 5000-series processor utilizing AMD's Zen 3 architecture. This particular unit comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen 3 5125C CPU, backed up by 8GB of memory. For storage, you've got a 128GB SSD. None of that's anything crazy, but it should be more than sufficient to handle the rigors of everyday use, including some multitasking.

The 14-inch fold-flat touchscreen is in a 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution. The brightness could be better, and while we'd prefer to see a 16:10 aspect ratio, we're not going to complain about getting a 1080p display on such an affordable Chromebook. For ports, you've got three USB (one USB-A and two USB-C) along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Bluetooth connectivity gives you the option to sync up your wireless headphones or a speaker, as well.

Best Buy has the Acer Spin 514 on sale right now for $299, which is one of the best prices we've seen so far on one of our favorite convertible Chromebooks. Don't drag your feet, though, as this is a limited-time deal.