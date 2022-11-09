There are two things you can never have too much of, especially during the holiday season, and they are batteries and microSD cards. MicroSD cards provide storage for a number of popular devices, including the best budget Android phones, drones, the best Android tablets, and the Nintendo Switch. These storage cards are normally pretty inexpensive, but this Amazon deal makes them downright cheap. For a limited time, you can pick up this 256GB card from Samsung for just $24.

This 256GB card is the second largest in the EVO Select lineup, sitting in between the 128GB and 512GB offerings. We actually named this card the top value in our roundup of the best microSD cards, noting that we liked its competitive pricing and long-term reliability. Samsung says it's fully protected from damage caused by water, extreme temperatures, and drops, and it backs up the claim with a 10-year limited warranty.

Samsung Evo Select microSD card Source: amazon.com The Samsung Evo Select microSD card is a reliable, budget-friendly storage card. It's perfect for storing photos music, and movies on your smartphone or tablet. View at Amazon

It's also worth noting that this isn't a high-end card in terms of read-write performance. If you're going to be using it to capture 4K video or play high resolution games on a flagship smartphone, you may want to look at something like the SanDisk Extreme Pro or the Lexar Professional 1000x. That being said, this card should serve most people well as it's perfect for adding additional storage to your phone or tablet for things like photos, music, and movies. Plus, it works great in cameras shooting up to 1080p video like dashcams and security cameras.

Today's deal price of $24 is just a few dollars higher than the card's all-time low. So if you want to pick up a microSD card for yourself, or as a gift, now would be a great time to do so.