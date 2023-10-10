Amazon's October Prime Day event is now in full swing, and there are discounts to be had on everything from smartphones to Chromebooks. There are even deals on less expensive products, for those that want to get in on the savings without breaking the bank — things like smart cameras and speakers, comfortable hoodies, kitchenware, and desk lamps.

Below we've rounded up 25 deals on 25 products we think are great for under $25.

Tech deals under $25

Here we have deals on some of our favorite tech products and accessories, from top brands like Wyze, Amazon, and Anker.

Source: Wyze Wyze Cam OG $20 $30 Save $10 The Wyze Cam OG is a solid, inexpensive security camera for monitoring a pet, garage, or spare room. Features include full HD video with color night vision, 2-way audio, and support for Google and Alexa. What more could you want for $20? $20 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen w/ Kasa Smart Plug Mini $24 $70 Save $46 Kickstart your smart home system with this heavily discounted Amazon bundle. You get an Echo Dot (5th gen) smart speaker and a Kasa Smart Plug Mini for just $24. The two devices work together out of the box, and allow you to turn lights and appliances off and on with voice commands. $24 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 This Fire TV Stick 4K deal is one of the better bang for your bucks you'll find under $25. It turns any old TV (with HDMI port) into a smart TV complete with access to your favorite streaming apps and Amazon's trove of digital content. And because it has Alexa, it will easily pair with smart home devices like Wyze cameras and Kasa smart plugs. $23 at Amazon

Home deals under $25

Our focus here at AP is obviously on tech and tech-related products, but there are so many discounts outside of tech today we just couldn't ignore them. In this section we are highlighting our favorite deals on items you can use in and around your house.

Source: Amazon Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip $22 $27 Save $5 What's better than a single smart plug? How about 3 individual smart plugs built into a power strip? It's made by Amazon, so it's a breeze to set up and works with all of your Alexa devices, the plugs are far enough apart there's no overlap, and it has 2 USB-A ports for additional charging. $22 at Amazon

Source: Godinger Godinger Dublin Old Fashioned Glasses $21 $30 Save $9 This set of 4 8oz Old Fashioned glasses will class up any post-dinner cocktail, whether it be scotch, whiskey or water. They probably aren't going to wow connoisseurs, but at this price they make a great gift idea for yourself, or the office holiday party. $21 at Amazon

Everyday essentials under $25

In this section we've highlighted deals on one of our favorite smart scales, two well-reviewed EDC (everyday carry) tools, and other products you can use daily.

Source: Amazon Renpho $19 $30 Save $11 This scale from Renpho is one of our favorite smart scales in terms of price and the features it offers. Its measurements include weight, BMI, and body composition, and all of its data can sync to your smartphone wirelessly. It's compatible with Google FIt, Apple Health, and MyFitnessPal, and it's a solid deal at this price. $19 at Amazon

Source: ThruNite ThruNite Archer LED Flashlight $25 $40 Save $15 Everyone needs at least one quality flashlight, and if you don't have one or know where yours is right now, grab this. ThruNite is a top brand in handheld flashlights and its Archer line is known for its brightness and durability. Features include a 100-yard+ beam, an aerospace grade aluminum body, and an IPX8 water and dust-proof rating. Runs on 2 AA batteries, not included. $25 at Amazon

Apparel under $25

Taste in apparel is obviously very subjective, but if you are looking for good deals on well-reviewed clothing items, we've listed some of our top picks below.

Source: Adidas Adidas Women's Tiro 23 League Pants $15 $50 Save $35 Adidas' line of Tiro pants are known for being both stylish and comfortable. They're made of 100% polyester, with a drawstring closure, and feature Adidas' AERO tech to wick away moisture. Today's deal is specifically for the black colorway, and the price fluctuates a bit with size, but regardless you should see at least $15 savings over other retailers. $15 at Amazon