Baseus 240W USB-C PD braided charging cable $10 $15 Save $5 Whether you need to fast charge your phone or your laptop, this Baseus cable can shoulder the load. It supports PD 3.1 with a max power output of 240W, it's braided for durability, and more than six feet long for versatility. It's super easy to recommend with today's discount, which stacks with a coupon and voucher code too. $10 at Amazon

It's Cyber Monday, and while everyone is obsessing over $200 4K TVs and $100 laptops, it's worth noting that there is another category of consumer electronics being discounted that is far more practical and affordable: charging accessories. Take the deal on this Baseus USB-C cable, for example. You can never have too many charging cables—especially when they are 6 feet long and powerful enough to fast charge everything from your phone to your laptop.

On sale for just $10 it's about as sensible of an impulse buy as you'll find this weekend — just remember that to get the maximum saving, you'll need to tick the 10% coupon box on the Amazon product page, and also enter the promotional code for a further 5%, bringing the final price to just $10.19.

Why you should buy the Baseus 240W USB-C PD cable

If we're being honest, this entire section could be boiled down to a single sentence: you should buy this Baseus USB-C cable because it's extra long, extra durable, lightning fast, and on sale for just $10. But since we enjoy diving into details, we are happy to elaborate. To put into perspective how much power 240W is, Apple says you can fast charge its 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 240W USB-C cable (and 140W power adapter). And if the cable can fast charge that beast, imagine what it can do for a phone or tablet. The point is, this really is a one-cable solution for all your gadgets.

The Baseus comes in three lengths: 3.3 ft, 6.6 ft, and 10 ft. As aforementioned, this particular deal is for the middle-ground 6.6ft model, but if you'd prefer a different size, it's less than $2 up or down. All three cables feature zinc alloy connectors and are wrapped in a nylon braided jacket for added durability. They are also all equipped with E-marker chips, which are tiny chips housed within the cables that communicate between the device and the power source to ensure that they only transfer power at a safe rate.

The cable is down to $12 by default, but remember to add-on the additional 15% discount courtesy of separate 5 and 10% off coupons on the product page. Grab the Baseus 240W braided USB-C cable for $10 while you can.