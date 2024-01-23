Summary The 2024 edition of the Motorola Razr+ has appeared in a leaked render for the first time.

This render provides a decent look at the Razr+ (2024), revealing a design quite similar to its predecessor.

Motorola will reportedly launch the Razr+ (2024) sometime in the first half of the year.

The Motorola Razr+ is one of our favorite foldables right now, thanks to its elegant design and large cover screen. Its launch was preceded by what seemed like an endless cycle of leaks before Motorola finally put an end to the mystery in June. And it looks like the 2024 iteration of the Razr+ (Razr 40 Ultra in global markets) will follow a similar path, with the upcoming clamshell foldable appearing online.

According to MSPowerUser, who obtained and published this render, the newest entry in the foldable Razr family carries the internal codename "Glory" with the model number XT-2453-3. As for the device itself, it's hard to tell what's changed, with the company seemingly sticking to the tried and tested design from last year's Razr+. But we can tell from this render that the Lenovo-owned brand will sell the upcoming clamshell foldable in a new Gray/Silver color.

The source goes on to say that the Razr+ (2024) would make it to Verizon, which is interesting since the carrier currently doesn't offer the 2023 model. There's no word on a launch date for foldable, but MSPowerUser suggests it will be sometime in the first half of the year. Given that Motorola released the Razr+ in June last year, it's likely the company will target a similar launch timeframe for the 2024 iteration. However, Motorola could launch the Razr+ refresh early to avoid clashing with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which generally arrives in the third quarter of the year.

This leak doesn't provide hardware info on the 2024 Razr+, though there could be a few improvements under the hood compared to the predecessor. For starters, Motorola might consider bundling the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC here, although we had no complaints about the somewhat older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip running on the 2023 Razr+. The onboard cameras could certainly use some improvements, though this could be tricky due to design constraints.

Meanwhile, it's unclear if last year's cheaper Razr (2023) would also get a refresh this year. This $700 midrange clamshell is pretty decent for a foldable phone, especially considering the lack of options in this segment. While it lacks some of its premium sibling's features — such as the large cover screen and a high-end chipset — it still offers great value for money. With the Razr+ (2024) now appearing in official-looking renders, we suspect the Razr (2024) won't be far away from making its debut in a similar fashion.