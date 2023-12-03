Although the current lineup of Android phones available at your local Best Buy might feel a little boring, the truth is it was a fantastic year for new hardware. Whether you wanted a reliable slab phone — Samsung, Google, and even Motorola have you covered — or wanted to finally dip your toes into the world of foldables, there was something this year that likely tempted you to finally upgrade. Whether you really slapped your credit card down, or you've been holding out for a future device, it's time to pick what your favorite smartphone of the year was.

Yes, Android Police's Readers' Choice Awards is back for another year, this time running for two weeks before we close the vote and tally everything up. It's always a challenge to narrow down candidates — no matter how they're selected, a few usually go without any meaningful votes — but we've done our best to split options between candidates this year. So, for this year's group, you'll find I've selected options based on both their review scores at AP, as well as their overall popularity in the mobile world.

That's not to say you can't include a write-in candidate, of course. If you want to have a go at getting your dark horse selection into the first-place slot, select the write-in option in this year's poll, then scroll down to the comments section to place your bid. If someone has already submitted your choice as a candidate, upvote it to make your voice heard.

From flagships like the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra to foldable options that, for the very first time, are made by someone other than Samsung, I'm excited to see how this year's race turns out. For four years now, a Pixel device has won Readers' Choice; you have to go back to 2018's OnePlus 6T to find a non-Google device in the top spot. With some pretty strong competition, that could change this year. The OnePlus Open has plenty of hype behind it, after all, and maybe my constant screaming about Motorola's 2023 lineup will move the needle (it won't). Hell, the Galaxy S22 Ultra came closest to beating the Pixel 7 Pro last year; maybe those vote counts will flip twelve months later.

No matter why you're selecting a specific device, you only have one vote, so make it count. This year's poll remains open until Sunday, December 18th at 11:59 PT (you're welcome, West Coasters), and on Monday, December 19th, we'll announce the winner.