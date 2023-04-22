The Motorola Razr 2022 is still conspicuously absent from the US market, and while that shows no sign of changing, there's always the 2023 iteration of the Motorola Razr to look forward to, whose existence was confirmed by parent company Lenovo's CEO last month. Lenovo China's GM for the mobile division, Chen Jin, is now sharing a brief teaser video for this year's Razr foldable, highlighting some of its features, including the larger external screen.

The text accompanying this Weibo teaser hints at an improved refresh rate, for the phone's display, although it's hard to tell from the translation if this applies to the primary display or the external screen, as Android Authority rightly points out. A separate 30-second commercial posted earlier by the Lenovo executive offers a better look at the phone and its larger cover screen.

We've also heard about plans for a possible cheaper Razr "Lite", though how Lenovo ultimately decides to brand the two new Razr foldables is still pretty much a mystery. Leakers Evan Blass and Max Jambor have separately mentioned a June 1 launch date, and Blass even shared an image mentioning the Razr 40 Ultra name a few days ago. This could well be the global version of a Razr+/Razr Pro, though we cannot independently confirm this. The 2023 Razr Lite will reportedly go with a smaller cover display, possibly with other toned-down hardware to keep the cost low.

Since Vivo decided to up its game in the cover display department, manufacturers have been racing to catch up. Motorola's no exception, and the company seems to be banking heavily on this aspect ahead of the phone's launch.