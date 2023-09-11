There is no shortage of excellent streaming devices that help you access the seemingly endless number of streaming services. One such device that has been a top recommendation is the Chromecast with Google TV. It's kind of hard to believe that it's been nearly three years since the first Chromecast from Google with a remote was launched. Sure, we did get a new model just last year, but that wasn't so much an upgrade as a lower-priced option with less powerful specs to match in the Chromecast with Google TV (HD).

We are approaching a very exciting time of the year. No, I don't mean football season. I mean, it's tech season when some of the biggest names in the game release new hardware, and that includes the Made by Google event coming on October 4. While Google has already dropped teasers for the upcoming Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2, what hasn't been teased is a new Chromecast with Google TV. But thanks to the internet, there are plenty of morsels that have leaked that we can look over for clues about what we might see at Google's upcoming event for an updated streaming device.

Chromecast with Google TV (2023): Design and specs

In a January news report, there was info spotted in an update to the Google Home app for a potential third streaming device. The discovery was that Google currently refers to the Chromecast with Google TV as YTV, the HD model as YTB, and there is a third device referenced as YTC. While this code name could mean a number of things, it does follow the naming convention set by previous devices.

Google tends to let many details of unreleased products slip through the cracks or just release them outright. That isn't the case for the potential new streaming device. There is very little known in terms of what the device will look like or what internal changes could be inbound. Best guesses are that a new Chromecast with Google TV would be intended to replace the original model released in 2020 with beefier specs, as that device arrived with a paltry 8GB of internal storage, to offer a more premium streaming experience.

It's unlikely that Google would opt for an even cheaper model, as the HD version has a retail price of $30, and the 4K model is only $20 more. But for that $50, you get nearly every high-end streaming spec available with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and of course, 4K. That model also sports an impressive list of audio features with support for DTS, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos. So, adding additional storage to stave off the necessity of plugging in a USB-C hub into your Chromecast with Google TV to gain precious space for all of your streaming apps would make sense.

As you might guess, there is no information on whether Google plans to change the physical design of the streaming dongle. Both the 2020 and 2022 models look identical both for the dongle itself and the accompanying remote. The flat, pebble-like device is offered in Snow, Sunrise, and Sky colors for the 4K option, where you'll only have white as the option for the HD model. What we have seen leak out in terms of hardware changes came in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Mishaal Rahman with some interesting info he found in the latest Android 14 beta.

Within the beta, Mishaal found a video that showed off a new remote control that has a lot of similarities to the existing Chromecast with Google TV remote but with a few changes in a familiar shape. The current remote has two rows of three buttons in the middle, with the circular selection and navigation button at the top and then the power and input selection buttons at the bottom.

The new remote has four round buttons vertically stacked on the left side of the remote below the same selection and navigation button at the top, then on the right side is a single round button above a long oval button with another round button under it. Aside from the updated buttons and layout, there also appears to be a new star button near the bottom where the input selection button is on the current remote.

As for what the new buttons and arrangement could mean, it's hard to say for sure. However, Rahman had previously pointed out that the new star button would get a new "magic button" customization in Android TV 14 to allow users to choose between opening a favorite app or changing device inputs. The long oval button could be a new volume rocker, moving the current volume controls from the side of the remote to the front with the other buttons, or it could be something else entirely.

Chromecast with Google TV (2023): Software

You might have already guessed it by now, but as for what could be inbound for software changes on a new Chromecast with Google TV — there's little info on it. As I mentioned above, it does seem highly likely that a new streaming device from Google would launch with the new Android TV 14. It's still a bit unclear how many changes will come with this new OS version, but again Mishaal Rahman has found some interesting bits while digging around in the software.

In the Android TV 14 beta, Rahman found some new options for video playback along with the ability to receive call notifications on the Android TV device. Again this is beta software and nothing official, but being able to take a call through your TV could be helpful in some situations. Audio would be handled by your television's speakers, and you'd likely use the microphone in the remote that you typically use for accessing your Google Assistant.

A few other software changes you can expect should Google actually release a new Chromecast with Google TV are the changes that have already begun rolling out to the platform. One such change is the expansion of live TV channels that was announced at the end of August. This update brought an additional 27 channels to Google TV for a grand total of 104 live channel choices. All of these channels are accessible without downloading any additional apps and live within the Live tab on your home screen.

The other change that has already been announced for the platform is the death of the Google Play Movies and TV app. This is where users have been finding new movies and TV shows to buy and rent for years, and on October 5, 2023, the app will be no more. That also happens to be the day after the Made by Google event. Moving forward, you'll find all of your purchases and rentals in the Shop tab at the top of your Google TV home screen. As you might guess, this is also where you'll be able to look for new content to watch right alongside what you already own.

This area has the least amount of info on it. Should Google plan to unveil this new streaming device along with the already teased Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2, that would happen on October 4. Now, whether the device is available for order then or not is still unknown, as would be the pricing. Current Chromecast with Google TV models are $30 and $50. Could this rumored device replace the three-year-old 4K model and retain the $50 price tag? Considering the cost of nearly everything else on the planet has gone up, it would likely be more expensive should Google cancel the existing 4K model.

The other option would be that should Google launch a new streaming device, it would have enough upgrades to provide a premium experience closer to what NVIDIA offers with its Shield TV and Shield TV Pro. If that were to happen, I would anticipate the price to reflect those updates and set up a three-tier streaming hardware situation for Google so it can offer a range of products and features at more price points.

Conclusion

October 4 isn't very far away, so hopefully, Google won't leave us all hanging and will drop a new Chromecast with Google TV streaming device. I've been using both the 4K and HD models, and while I'd like them to be a bit snappier in the performance column along with more storage, the devices have held up quite well. Especially the 4K model, as it's coming up on its third birthday. We know for sure that we're getting some new phones and a watch at the upcoming event, and should we find any new information on the streaming device, we'll be sure to update this article so you can stay in the loop.