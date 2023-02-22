Asus detailed the Android 13 release schedule for its phones in mid-November 2022, three months after Google rolled out the update for all eligible Pixels. Towards the end of the year, the Zenfone 9 became the first phone in the company's stable to get a taste of Android 13. A month later, the latest Android release reached the Zenfone 8. Now, sticking to its previously announced schedule, the Taiwanese smartphone maker has turned its attention to the ROG Phone 6 series and is rolling out its stable Android 13 update.

Asus's official announcement on its ZenTalk forums notes that the update is only for the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro and Phone 6 and not the MediaTek-powered ROG Phone 6D. The latter's Android 13 build is scheduled to drop in Q1 2023.

Besides the latest Android release, the firmware version 33.0610.2810.72 for the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro contains the January 2023 security patch. Asus is also debuting a new ROG UI design and has revamped several of its system apps as a part of this release.

For now, the update is available for the European variants but should expand to include other regional variants of the phone soon.

The complete change log of the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro's Android 13 release is as follows:

Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 13. If you want to downgrade your device's software version to Android 12 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device's internal storage. Upgraded system to Android 13 Introduced new ROG UI design Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Armoury Crate, Game Genie, and so on. Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings. System clipboard added "Auto delete" and editor features Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the Control from locked device feature in the Security & lock screen setting According to Digital Wellbeing setting, system color scheme can be set to automatically switched by the bedtime option Added the App Languages Setting Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers. Removed the Call duration setting Added the Themed icons option in the Wallpaper & style setting. Support more color combinations. Added link quick share feature in ASUS Launcher Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet Added Asus customization preferences setting. Allows applying the collection of commonly used customization settings with one click. Removed the 'Calm' and 'Elegant' options in the Power button menu style setting. Add the display item management option to allow the user to control the number of buttons in the menu.

Asus is pushing the update in batches to different serial numbers, so the firmware might not immediately show up for download on your device. If you can't wait any longer to try out Android 13 on your ROG Phone 6, you can manually update to the latest firmware by following these instructions.