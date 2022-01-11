We're more than a week into 2022, which means we've all had plenty of time to come up with our respective resolutions — or maybe screw it up in the process. Last week, I asked our readers their smartphone goals for the New Year, gathering plenty of responses as we all look to curtail some of our mobile bad habits or use our devices to their fullest potential.

Say no to doomscrolling, yes to photos

When it comes to the available selections in our poll, it shouldn't be too unsurprising that cutting back on doomscrolling was the most popular option by far. 20% of respondents looked to slow down their consumption of endless tweets filled with bad news and a sense of despair. Considering the current state of the world, it's probably for the best that we're all trying to cut back on our social media time. It's something I could really use some work on myself. Of course, it won't be easy — who doesn't like scrolling through some gloom and despair before bed?

It wasn't the only option to hit 20% in our poll. A resolution to take more photos this year captured the attention of our readers, as people finally start paying attention to the incredible images you can take with modern smartphones. In the wake of the Pixel 6 and the incoming Galaxy S22 series, it's no wonder that photo-taking is a priority this year — especially if a safe vacation opportunity rears its head in 2022.

A fresh start to 2022

In a not-so-distant third place — with 16% of respondents marking it down — is choosing a new phone as an upgrade. With most users holding on to smartphones longer than ever before, it might be time for something new and shiny. Whether you're looking at a 2021 flagship — hopefully at a lower price — or an upcoming device from Samsung or OnePlus, plan on plenty of options to upgrade to in 2022.

None of the other options available in last week's poll managed to crack into double digits, though it does seem like a fair amount of users are interested in most of our suggested resolutions. The one choice that garnered the least attention was switching to a more secure PIN or password. If we're lucky, that means many of our readers are already using strong security tactics on their phones. Biometrics aren't enough, folks — make sure your device is as locked down as possible.

Write-in responses

The comments provided some interesting write-in resolutions that might inspire others to join in. Mikey D — along with a handful of other commenters — wants to do the exact opposite of one of our suggested answers: they want to stop buying the latest and greatest gadgets on the market. Anyone who suffers from FOMO whenever the latest batch of smartphone reviews go live on the web will understand where this resolution is coming from. When you're constantly following the world of technology as an enthusiast, it can be challenging to avoid pre-ordering something new — even when you don't need to replace your current phone. It's a good goal to follow, and it'll save some cash along the way.

The OnePlus 6 turns four this year.

Another reader, Patrick, is taking the doomscrolling suggestion to the next level. They want to lower their screen-on time in general, taking time to appreciate nature and the outdoors rather than whatever's going on online. It's an admirable goal — we could all use a little bit of fresh air these days.

Finally, Username01010 wrote in to let us know their resolution is full HD. You can't accuse our commenters of not having a sense of humor.

That's a lot of resolutions, perfect for giving us plenty to focus on throughout the next eleven months. If you haven't started a goal for 2022 just yet, there's still plenty of time to kick one off. Now, if you excuse me, I just have to check Twitter real quick.

