Believe it or not, 2023 is just around the corner. And while we have plenty to be excited for in the new year, right now is the perfect time to look back on all of our favorite gadgets of the past twelve months. The Android Police Editors' Choice Awards will be revealed in just a few short days, but first, it's your turn to have a voice. Lots of incredible phones have been released in 2022, but only one can win our Readers' Choice Awards.

Below, you'll find a poll with fourteen of the most popular Android smartphones released this year. That includes flagship devices like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but we aren't limiting the list to the most powerful (and most expensive) phones around. Budget offerings like the Pixel 6a, Galaxy A53, and the OnePlus Nord N20 left us pretty impressed, all without breaking the bank. Meanwhile, the Sony Xperia 5 IV and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro filled specific niches, ensuring that die-hard content creators and gamers have reliable smartphones worth picking up.

We've also included a fifteenth slot for write-in candidates this year. If you don't see your favorite phone of 2022 on the list, just scroll down to the comments section. If someone has already submitted it as a write-in candidate, give it an upvote. If not, feel free to include it in a comment yourself.

Finally, keep an eye out on our Twitter this week for additional categories to vote for, including best camera, most unique design, and much more.

As always, the Readers' Choice Award for best smartphone comes down to personal preference, so select whichever device you think deserves to win this year. It's been an excellent — albeit safe — year for Android hardware, so make sure your voice is heard by campaigning for your favorite in the comments below. Voting remains open until Sunday, December 18th at 11:59 PM ET, and we'll be back on Monday to announce the winner.