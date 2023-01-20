Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) $85 $120 Save $35 The all-new Kindle Kids makes reading more attractive to kids. The e-reader features a fantastic screen with 300 ppi resolution, no glare, and more. There are no apps or games to distract your child, only books they'll love. Since it wasn't launched too long ago, this is the first discount this Kindle version has received. $85 at Amazon $85 at Best Buy

The newest Kindle Kids e-reader was released in late 2022, and it's the best solution to get your kids reading more books. Now that the device is $35 less than its regular price, it would really be a shame not to invest in this awesome e-reader, especially as it comes with tons of perks for you and the kids. Kindle e-readers have long been favorites of ours, and we've often included a few of them to the list of best e-readers on the market.

Why you'll love the Kindle Kids

The 2022 Kindle Kids comes with a that cover kids will love. There are three options to choose from, and their options are space whales, unicorns, or the ocean. The cost also includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which is a place for kids between 3 and 12 years old where they can learn, grow, and explore. There are thousands of books available to read for free, which means you'll be saving a ton of money on those too.

The best part about purchasing the Kindle Kids is that you get a 2-year warranty on this device. So, if your child ends up breaking their e-reader because kids will be kids, you're covered.

The Kindle Kids has a great battery that will last up to six weeks on a single charge, the screen's light can be adjusted easily, and it's a device that's light enough for kids to hold comfortably for long periods of time. The device is similar to the 2022 Kindle we reviewed, so we're sure your kids will love it, and so will you. If you'd rather get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, that one's on sale too. It's available for $110, down from $160.