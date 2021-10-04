Welcome to Monday, everyone. Thanks to a busy weekend, I have a bunch of sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is Hidden Through Time, a delightful hidden object game. Next, I have 911 Operator, a popular simulation game where you'll fill the role of a 911 operator. Last but not least is Distraint 2, a psychological horror game that's perfect for the Halloween season. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Contacts Widget - Quick Dial Widget - Speed Dial $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CP Meeting Notes - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ringtone Scheduler - Ringtone as per your mood $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shortcuts widget - Apps Folder Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Teach Me Surgery $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Left vs Right Brain Exercise Game Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Slender man RE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Balance Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Healing Matching Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Manguni Squad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Siren Head The Project S $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Special Elite force Mission $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knife Hit - Throw Knife Get Rewards $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel Ring Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pixel Icon Pack: Pixel Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Baby Sleep PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sleep as Android Unlock: Sleep cycle smart alarm $15.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sketch Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- HTTP Redirection Trace $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> $1.20; Sale ends in 7 days
- Edge Gestures $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Popup Widget 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Power Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Pachoink! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gunslugs $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 112 Operator $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Counter Terrorist Agency $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radio Commander $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- SnakEscape: Escape from Snake Turn-Based Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $1.38; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Age: Remastered $4.49 -> $3.14; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quest of Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jaland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BabyMagica $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Dock Hexa 3D- Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gems Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Transparent White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Light Sensation- Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Droid 2 - Watch Face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
19 temporarily free and 41 on-sale apps and games for Friday
Read NextAbout The Author