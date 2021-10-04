Welcome to Monday, everyone. Thanks to a busy weekend, I have a bunch of sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is Hidden Through Time, a delightful hidden object game. Next, I have 911 Operator, a popular simulation game where you'll fill the role of a 911 operator. Last but not least is Distraint 2, a psychological horror game that's perfect for the Halloween season. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Contacts Widget - Quick Dial Widget - Speed Dial $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. CP Meeting Notes - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Ringtone Scheduler - Ringtone as per your mood $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Shortcuts widget - Apps Folder Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Teach Me Surgery $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Left vs Right Brain Exercise Game Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Slender man RE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Balance Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Healing Matching Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Manguni Squad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Siren Head The Project S $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Special Elite force Mission $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Knife Hit - Throw Knife Get Rewards $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pixel Ring Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Pixel Icon Pack: Pixel Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Baby Sleep PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Mindroid PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Sleep as Android Unlock: Sleep cycle smart alarm $15.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Pencil Sketch HD $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Sketch Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. HTTP Redirection Trace $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> $1.20; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Edge Gestures $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  12. Popup Widget 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  13. Power Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Pachoink! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Gunslugs $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. 112 Operator $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Counter Terrorist Agency $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Radio Commander $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. SnakEscape: Escape from Snake Turn-Based Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Bronze Age $1.99 -> $1.38; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Marble Age: Remastered $4.49 -> $3.14; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Quest of Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. DISTRAINT 2 $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Jaland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. BabyMagica $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Dock Hexa 3D- Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Gems Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Transparent White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Light Sensation- Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Droid 2 - Watch Face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
