Welcome to Friday, everyone. Despite a slow week, I have some solid sales to share with everyone, including some notable standouts. First up is Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, a solid point and click puzzler. Next, I have The Escapists: Prison Escape, an enjoyable prison escape game that offers a sequel that's also on sale today. Last but not least is This Is the Police, a gritty cop drama where your choices indeed matter. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 41 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- 3D Anatomy $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Prometheus News Feeds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Classic eReader - book reader $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crazy Calculator - Calculator Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- File Manager Pro (No Ads) - SS Explorer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn IELTS Vocabulary with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn Vietnamese Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Metatag Analyzer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rotation Control - Floating Rotation Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- G'Luck! - 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost Premium: Ninja Warrior $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Draw Lines Pro: Line drawing games 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hairy Letters $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Inspire - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- EasyJoin - A decentralized communication system $13.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Forest Navigator $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ProAudio Music Player $3.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Logo Maker: Graphic Design, Logo Templates $19.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Money Manager - Expense Tracker & Budget $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SSH Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- VIP Notes $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Acode - powerful code editor $7.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- BLW Slow Cook Recipes $5.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Devils & Demons Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell 1 Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Last Express $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Achikaps Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Enchanted Towers: Battle in the Forest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lumberjack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mirages of Winter $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Football Drama $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sasaya $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
