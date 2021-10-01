Welcome to Friday, everyone. Despite a slow week, I have some solid sales to share with everyone, including some notable standouts. First up is Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, a solid point and click puzzler. Next, I have The Escapists: Prison Escape, an enjoyable prison escape game that offers a sequel that's also on sale today. Last but not least is This Is the Police, a gritty cop drama where your choices indeed matter. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 41 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

  1. 3D Anatomy $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Prometheus News Feeds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Classic eReader - book reader $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Crazy Calculator - Calculator Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. File Manager Pro (No Ads) - SS Explorer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Memorize: Learn IELTS Vocabulary with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Memorize: Learn Vietnamese Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Metatag Analyzer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Rotation Control - Floating Rotation Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

  1. Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. G'Luck! - 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Stickman Ghost Premium: Ninja Warrior $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Draw Lines Pro: Line drawing games 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Hairy Letters $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

  1. Inspire - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

  1. LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. EasyJoin - A decentralized communication system $13.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Forest Navigator $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. ProAudio Music Player $3.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Logo Maker: Graphic Design, Logo Templates $19.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Money Manager - Expense Tracker & Budget $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. SSH Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. VIP Notes $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Acode - powerful code editor $7.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
  17. BLW Slow Cook Recipes $5.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?

  1. Devils & Demons Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Neighbours from Hell 1 Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. The Last Express $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. This Is the Police $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Achikaps Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Enchanted Towers: Battle in the Forest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Lumberjack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Mirages of Winter $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Football Drama $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Sasaya $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Muse Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

  1. Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
