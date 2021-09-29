We've already seen almost everything there is to see of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but now, another leak claims to have obtained the latest lineup's prices. YouTuber Brendan Lee with This is Tech Today cites a European source saying that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will start at just €649 and €899 in the EU, while also corroborating the rumored October 19 launch date.

Since pricing barely ever translate 1:1 to other markets, we're not even going to attempt to convert these European prices to US dollars. However, there are still some interesting insights to gain from the numbers. If the leak is to be believed, the regular Pixel 6 would only be €20 more expensive than what the Pixel 5 cost at launch (€629), which would be a surprisingly modest adjustment given that we feared a much bigger jump due to Google's aspirations to become a top-of-the-line flagship manufacturer. The Pixel 6's €649 price tag would also make it €50 cheaper than the Pixel 4, which is impressive. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro would be right in line with the Pixel 4 XL, which started at the same €899 in Europe. (Since there's no high-end Pixel 5 variant, comparing the Pixel 6 Pro to the Pixel 4 XL makes more sense here.)

For the US market, we have to remember that the Pixel 5 comes with a mmWave antenna that significantly raised its launch price compared to other markets, so it's possible that the Pixel 6's price will be even closer to the US Pixel 5 than it is to its European counterpart. But remember, we don't have any information regarding the Pixel 6's US pricing and hardware, so this is nothing but (substantiated) speculation.

Brandon Lee further shared his source's claim that the Pixel 6 event will take place on October 19 while the phones will start shipping October 28. This would be in line with Google's own Instagram teaser and a since-deleted ad from an Australian carrier, so it sounds very plausible. If all of these leaks and teasers are to be believed, we'll only have to wait about half a month until we'll know everything about the Pixel 6, right from Google.