Even though Bose just announced its new QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones, the previous generation still remains a reference when it comes to ANC headsets. Being replaced with a newer version means their price has also dropped, as it's down to just $185 on Woot, which is about half their original price.

Bose's QuietComfort 35 II are light and comfortable and deliver great audio quality and impressive active noise-cancelation. They also come with Alexa and Assistant built-in, together with 20-hour battery life. Their only drawback is their aging microUSB connector, which is easily forgivable at this price.

Only the black model is discounted, and you'll have to buy yours using the Woot app to benefit from the discount.