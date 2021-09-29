There has been a lot of mystery surrounding the Galaxy S21 FE's launch due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The device was first expected to arrive in August alongside the new Galaxy foldables, but that didn't happen. September was then rumored as the launch month before further reports suggested October instead. After all that, it looks like Samsung might have decided not to release the Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21 at all.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has removed all references to the Galaxy S21 FE's SM-G990B model number from its support pages in Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Levant, and other regions. Samsung tends to make these support pages live before the imminent launch of a device. So, it is unusual for the company to pull them down now. They previously detailed some of the key specs of the Galaxy S21 FE.

This move comes just a couple of days after a Korean report claimed that Samsung has canceled the Galaxy S21 FE's mid-October launch event and was in two minds about releasing it at all.

Samsung, like many others, has been hit hard by the semiconductor shortage, with its premium and flagship devices in tight supply worldwide. With the Galaxy Z Flip 3 selling better than expected, the company may have decided not to bother with the Galaxy S21 FE and direct its resources towards the foldable instead. After all, the Galaxy S21 FE was rumored to use the same Snapdragon 888 chip that powers the Z Flip 3.

Samsung did not come out with a Galaxy Note 21 this year, probably partly due to the semiconductor shortage, so the company axing the Galaxy S21 FE for the same reason is certainly plausible. There likely won't be any official announcement from Samsung regarding this, so only time will tell whether we are actually getting a new Fan Edition Galaxy this year or not.