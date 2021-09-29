Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Despite a slow week, I have some solid sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is a sale for Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, an enjoyable and engaging lost-phone game. Next, I have a discount for ReactionLab 2, a fun sandbox game where you'll combine elements to watch their reactions. Last but not least is Burly Men at Sea, a highly polished narrative adventure. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 31 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Best U - Be happy and feel great every day $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Stickman Legends: Shadow Fight Offline Sword Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bulbs - A game of lights $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Hexagon Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Hexagon Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Hexagon White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Lines Square - Neon icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Teardrop Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- All Video Audio Converter PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drums Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- E Numbers Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Coins Catalog Mexico $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- ElectroCalc PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Raspberry SSH Custom Buttons $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Burly Men at Sea $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Chloe: Playtime! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins - A Mystery Game $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GoBlox: Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SUPER Happy Style $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Draw Rider 2 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Learning numbers is funny! $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Black Pie - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 1 day
- STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Square Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- AWF Polar [Analog] - watch face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flat Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments