Fossil announced its Gen 6 smartwatches featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset in late August. Nearly a month later, the smartwatches are now on sale worldwide. The Gen 6 smartwatch lineup represents a major jump over Fossil's previous smartwatches, primarily due to the switch to a newer chipset.

Apart from better performance and longer battery life, the Fossil Gen 6 supports 0-80 percent fast charging in just 30 minutes. Other hardware stuffed inside the wearable includes a 1.28-inch circular display, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, a heart rate scanner, and an Sp02 sensor.

The biggest let-down of the Gen 6 watches is their OS: they continue to run Wear OS 2.0. The smartwatches are "eligible" for the Wear OS 3 update, but that's only going to drop sometime in the second half of 2022 at the earliest.

If that's not a deal-breaker, you can get the 42mm and 44mm sizes of the Fossil Gen 6 in the US for $299 and $319. In Europe and UK, the watches are available for €299-329 and £279-299, respectively. In India, the pricing starts from Rs 23,995.

If you are not a fan of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is worth a look, provided you are ready to tolerate using Wear OS 2 for another six months or so. On the plus side, you can at least use Google Assistant on the Gen 6 smartwatches, which is currently missing from the Galaxy Watch 4.