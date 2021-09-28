Millions of workers are still relying on video calls to stay in touch with their co-workers each and every day. To help with daily routines, Google Meet has continued to improve and advance, offering live translations for captions while giving your lighting situation a much-needed boost. In June, video backgrounds arrived on the web to compete with Zoom. If you take most of your calls on the go, you can finally customize the backdrop on Android starting today.

These new backgrounds are found in the Effects tab in Google Meet. You can choose between six available options to start, three more than what was initially offered on the web version three months ago. Google says more backdrops will be available in the future, in case classrooms and beaches don't fit your style. Video backdrops were already on iOS devices, so it's good to see Android phones catch up to their Apple counterparts.

This feature is coming to Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business users starting today, though it may take up to fifteen days to reach everyone. Admins can control how backdrops work in their organization, so it may remain disabled for your account.