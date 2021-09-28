Android tablets tend to get a bad rap, but Samsung's premium offerings are plenty capable. Case in point, the Tab S7+ has a big, beautiful OLED display, tight build quality, and strong performance. The downside? At MSRP, it's pricey for a secondary device. But that last bit is less true than ever today: Microsoft is letting them go for just 500 bucks, a full $350 under MSRP.

In our review, Stephen was taken with the Tab S7+'s gorgeous screen and robust speakers — it really is a media powerhouse. But Android's tablet software situation is still more or less the same as ever: there aren't a whole lot of apps that can take full advantage of a big screen. Still, with Samsung's multitasking features, it's easy enough to manage apps that are optimized for phone displays, and a full-screen video works as well on an Android tablet as anywhere else.

This price is available from Microsoft by way of eBay. If you're feeling it, you can't really afford to wait: eBay says units are moving fast, and at this price, I'm inclined to believe it. Hit the link below to grab one.