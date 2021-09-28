You don't have to break an arm and a leg to get a great phone these days, and Samsung's Galaxy A-series is evidence of that. With some incredible devices at affordable price points, getting some of the best features from the Galaxy S21 for a fraction of the cost is easy. In June, Samsung's Galaxy A52 dropped to just $400, an absolute steal for its 120Hz display. If you missed out, you've got another chance — it's back down to that all-time low price yet again.

The A-series is chock full of phones, so if you've forgotten what makes this device so special, let's catch you up to speed. The A52 is no slouch, with a Snapdragon 750G, 6GB of RAM, and a massive 4,500mAh battery, but what makes it unique — especially at this price — is its 6.5" 120Hz OLED display. While it's capped at 1080p, it's tough to find phones with a high refresh rate without breaking the bank. Hell, Apple just released its first 120Hz-capable smartphones, and you could buy two of these for less than a single iPhone 13 Pro.

Even at $400, you'll still get a premium experience from Samsung. Three years of OS updates is as good as it gets with Android, and four years of security patches mean this purchase can take you pretty far. This deal remains one of the best smartphone prices we've seen this year, so if you're interested, don't hesitate. Grab yours using the link below.