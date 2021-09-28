You might have an odd TV you want to use that fits a certain need you've got, but would like to smarten up. If you also happen to need improved audio with that TV set, maybe you should pick up Anker's Nebula Soundbar with built-in Fire TV, now at a record-matching price.

The soundbar part of this thing features a pair of 30W subwoofers and another pair of 20W all-around drivers. Users can put in sources via the optical or 3.5mm ports and connect the bar to their TV via the HDMI port. That brings us to the Fire TV bit: 4K, HDR10+ support with Dolby Vision and Alexa support on the voice remote.

The MSRP has fallen to $180 for 2021, but sales prices have fallen steadily since the beginning of the year. Today, you can get the soundbar for just $140 — $40 off and matches the record low made last month.