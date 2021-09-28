The Nest Audio came out last fall and replaces the iconic Google Home smart speaker. It looks and sounds better than its predecessor, though, and is sometimes seen as a replacement for the more powerful Home Max too. The speaker usually costs $100, but it's often sold at $75 or $80 when discounted. If you're looking to get one, you're in luck, as you can buy it for $80 from Staples.

The Nest Audio aims at replacing both the original Google Home and Google Home Max speakers. It features a 75mm woofer, a 19mm tweeter, three far-field microphones, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It can be paired with another unit for stereo sound but also works independently. If you want to learn more about the Nest Audio, make sure you read Taylor's full review here.

The Charcoal and Chalk models are available for purchase from Staples, with a $20 discount when using promo code 51688 at checkout.