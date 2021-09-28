Some of us prefer 4:3 or even 3:2 aspect ratios for our PCs. If you aren't watching a movie or playing games, square displays are perfect for productivity. Apps like Google Docs are perfectly centered on-screen, barely making use of all that white space along the left and right sides. Unfortunately, most laptops and monitors are still designed with 16:9 or 16:10 aspect ratios, but that doesn't mean developers can't design with this in mind.
A new update to Docs is putting all of that extra screen real estate to good use. Comments will now expand and resize along with the window itself, up to a maximum of 50 characters wide. Compared to its previous 35 character limit, this represents a 43% increase in width. It'll prevent anyone's long-winded comments from taking up too much space along the right side of the screen, giving everything a little more space without falling over each other.
Google attributes this change to remote and hybrid work environments, but it'll benefit anyone who uses Docs on a widescreen monitor. It's coming to all Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers now, though it may take up to 15 days to appear for everyone.
It's not the only change being made to Docs, though. Watermark support is also arriving this week, adding the ability to place a company logo or personal branding behind a document to prevent work from being stolen or used without attribution. You can adjust opacity levels from a control panel to the right of the doc, and any watermark-branded document can be outputted to Word without compatibility issues. Like the improvements to comments, it's coming to Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers.
Comments