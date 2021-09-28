Fairphone devices have a pretty beautiful concept behind them — they're designed to be "fairer" than the competition. This means a lower environmental impact than your average smartphone and decent working conditions for the people making them throughout the supply chain. The Fairphone company is also a heavy proponent of right-to-repair and the phones feature a modular design to make it easier and less costly to fix. The follow-up to 2019's Fairphone 3 has now leaked, showing off several improvements over its predecessor.

New renders come from the German site WinFuture and show the Fairphone 4 in all its glory. First of all, the build quality is getting a marked improvement. A metal frame is being incorporated into the design instead of the all-plastic construction we're used to, and this should help it look and feel like a more premium, sturdier device. Fairphones are often more expensive than comparable mid-range phones because sustainable practices make them more expensive to produce. So it's definitely appreciated if it feels like it's actually worth its weight.

The back is still plastic, but that does make it more durable. It's also a necessary trade-off since the battery is removable. You read that right; a removable battery in 2021. Unfortunately, there's some bad news, too: there's no headphone jack this time. Bummer. The screen features thicc bezels and a teardrop notch, which doesn't make for a cutting-edge look. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted, too. Fairphone didn't try to go too fancy with this phone's design or feature set, it seems

It's said to feature a Snapdragon 750G processor, meaning that it has 5G support in tow. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features the same processor, so we likely have ourselves a competent mid-range phone here. The back camera is 48MP, and the report claims that the phone might even have optical image stabilization. Despite the fact that it looks like a triple camera setup, it's not — we have two sensors and laser autofocus.

The Fairphone 4 is due to be announced this Thursday and will apparently be available in 128 and 256GB storage options. As for the price, well... Fairphones are usually quite expensive, and we're expecting this one to be priced at just under €600. So be prepared to pay a pretty penny if you want to check out this device.