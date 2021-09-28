A couple of months ago, I only had one USB-C hub, a simple Moshi adapter that I've owned since 2018 and that offers HDMI, USB-C and USB-A ports. But I got tired of carrying around a separate MicroSD USB-C reader, so I thought I'd buy a fully-featured hub with all the ports I needed. My husband needed one too because of the demands of his new job. Somehow, a simple purchase or two turned into a USB-C hub experimentation, and we now find ourselves with a bunch of hubs that we've either bought or received for free (through his work or mine).

Each one is a little different, and we've learned a few lessons from them, so if you don't want to put down several hundreds of dollars of your own hard-earned money to try different options, I propose you read this very informal guide to help inform your decision.

This is a personal guide based on my qualitative observations to help average tech buyers get a better idea about all the options out there. There are no speed or performance measurements because that's not the intention of this post. This is a personal guide based on my qualitative observations to help average tech buyers get a better idea about all the options out there. There are no speed or performance measurements because that's not the intention of this post.

Think form factor first

My current favorite hub among them all is the Satechi monitor stand with USB-C hub ($90), not because it's the most powerful nor the most full-featured, but because it seamlessly integrates with my desk. It's just a stand for my monitor — well, my iMac in this case — but it houses a bunch of ports on the front. The USB-C cable that lets me connect it to my iMac is perfectly stowed away at the bottom with clips, and releasing two sections gives me the exact length needed to plug it into the back of my iMac.

It sits under my blue iMac, elevates it enough to align with my eyesight, and brings all the ports to the front.

On the front, I have all the ports I need for my current setup: 1x USB-C, 3x USB-A, 1x 3.5mm headset port, and a MicroSD and full SD card reader. Plus, it comes with a USB-C to A converter. Of course this is only better suited for USB-C monitors; those with HDMI ports would require another cable running.

I can unclip as much cable length as I need. And those ports are all I need.

Although it's substantially larger than a regular USB-C hub, this one is quasi invisible because it's a stand. It takes virtually no space sitting beneath my iMac, it allows me to store random plugs and items underneath it, and removes the need for a regular dangling USB-C hub. My only complaint is that Satechi doesn't make these in color-matched hues with the new iMacs, but the silver one is fine with my blue unit.

This isn't the only unique hub form factor out there. There are models perfectly fitted for the Mac Mini, ones that are made for the iPad Pro, and hundreds of models that plug flush with the Macbook or other laptops. If a hub offers all the ports you need and fits perfectly with the device you're going to use it on, I recommend you give that a chance even if it costs a little bit more. An elegant cohesive look is worth a few extra bucks.

Multifunctional USB-C hubs

Taking a side-step from the previous form factor advice, I'd be remiss not to mention all the USB-C hubs that double as something else. The category has been so commoditized now that you might be able to find hub functionality in nearly any other work or desk product you're looking for. Dell puts a USB-C hub in a speakerphone for those who take long work calls, Ugreen has it in its laptop stand, Baseus in a phone dock, and there's even a super basic USB-C to quadruple A hub in this headphone stand.

Although I've personally not tried any of these, some of them seem like good ideas if you want to limit the amount of gadgets you carry in your bag or keep on your desk. Just be sure you don't skimp on needed ports or functionality for the sake of mixing two products in one. You don't want to end up with a heavier and more expensive laptop stand and having to buy a standalone USB-C hub if the former doesn't satisfy your needs.

Cable, cable, cable

It's such a minor point that we tend to skip over, but my experience with all these hubs has taught me this: cables matter.

If you want to carry a USB-C hub in your bag, you should favor models that come with a stowaway cable. That way there's nothing dangling in your bag, you can store it in a smaller pocket or case, and there's less risk of the cable catching on something or getting ripped by mistake. My tiny Moshi USB-C hub with 3 ports ($60) is awesome for this, but there's a more versatile variant with 7 ports ($80) that should be just as good.

Left to right: Baseus 8-in-1, Moshi 3-in-1, Dell 7-in-1, Selore 7-in-1. Three different stowaway approaches.

My husband's extremely expensive Dell DA310 7-in-1 USB-C hub ($90) and its cheaper black equivalent with one fewer USB-A port ($75) are another example. These can be rotated to retract the cable inside the enclosure in a very satisfying manner. I don't know if they're worth the asking price, honestly, but if money wasn't an issue, I'd immediately pick the DA310 as my on-the-go USB-C hub.

The Dell DA310 is the most elegant and streamlined portable USB-C hub I've seen.

Another aspect to consider with cables is their length. This isn't something you'll ever think about, until you get a hub and realize it's dangling from your computer instead of lying restfully on the desk below it. It's better to avoid putting all the weight of the hub on the cable, thus causing tension where it plugs in the computer. I noticed this issue with my iMac and my Selore hubs, but the Baseus 8-in-1 USB-C hub ($40) with its longer cable is perfect. Bonus, the cable can be stowed away too, though not as elegantly as the Moshi or Dell models I mentioned above.

The Selore 7-in-1 dangles from my iMac. The Baseus 8-in-1 has a longer cable and rests on the table.

Port placement

Last, but definitely not least, you should think about the most important port(s) or the one(s) you'll be using most frequently, and where exactly it's located in the hub. If you want continuity with your computer and a more seamless look, you'll want it to be on the opposite side of the main cable, so that the hub sits neatly in the middle.

When I'm using my Pixelbook, I prefer the Selore 7-in-1 USB-C hub ($40) over the Baseus I mentioned above, because the HDMI port is on the opposite side of the cable for a streamlined aspect. On the Baseus, it's located on the side, thus creating a funky perpendicular look. Funnily enough, my husband also prefers the Selore 9-in-1 USB-C hub ($50), but that's because the Ethernet port is on the opposite side and he likes to plug into wired internet when he's at work.

The HDMI cable aligns well with the hub on the Selore. On the Baseus, it goes out from the side.

It's such a minor detail, but as long as you can pick from hundreds of hubs with rather similar features and pricing, why limit yourself to the one that looks unsightly with your most frequently used port?

Although it might seem that all USB-C hubs are relatively created equal — at least those that offer the same ports — I hope that this post has helped you shed a light on the more minor differences between them, so you can better choose the one that works better for your device or setup.