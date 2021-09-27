About a month ago Google released a new YouTube Music app for Wear OS. But "Wear OS" now means either the new 3.0 version, running on only the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 until at least next year, or more or less every other Wear OS device running older software. Today Google says the YouTube Music Wear OS app is available on some older devices.

The press release says the app works with "select smartwatches," so there appears to be some kind of limit in place. Specifically supported devices include:

Google says it will expand support to more Wear OS 2 devices "later this year."

The YouTube Music Wear app installs as a part of the full app available on the Play Store. In addition to basic controls and the ability to "like" songs, the Smart Downloads feature allows new music picks to be automatically selected and saved to your watch's storage via Wi-Fi.